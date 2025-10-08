Breaking Barriers Podcast Spotlights Dr. Obioma Martin: Transforming Pain Into Power Through Faith and Determination

Dr. Obioma Martin

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breaking Barriers, the podcast hosted by renowned activist and human rights advocate Brisa De Angulo, has released a profoundly moving new episode featuring Dr. Obioma Martin.

In this conversation, Martin shares her powerful journey through abuse, single parenthood, and rebuilding her life through faith and determination. She introduces her signature B.R.E.A.T.H.E.™ Framework, demonstrating how choosing herself, embracing vulnerability, and harnessing inner strength can transform pain into purpose.

“Thriving isn’t about what happens to you—it’s about the choices you make to rise above it,” says Martin. “By embracing vulnerability and committing to yourself, anyone can turn their challenges into breakthroughs and live a life of courage and purpose.”

Listeners will be inspired by Martin’s story of resilience, empowerment, and practical strategies for turning adversity into meaningful growth.

The Breaking Barriers podcast, created to amplify voices of entrepreneurs, visionaries, and changemakers, is available to stream now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and Player FM.

In addition, viewers can watch the full conversation with Obioma Martin on The Success Network® YouTube channel here: https://youtu.be/DIzn6AiKVss.



About Breaking Barriers:

Hosted by activist Brisa De Angulo, Breaking Barriers brings inspiring stories from entrepreneurs and leaders who are challenging the status quo and making a global impact. Each episode explores personal journeys, lessons learned, and visionary ideas that empower listeners to think differently and act boldly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.