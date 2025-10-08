OSCE supports consultations on the New National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security

On 6 October 2025, the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, in co-operation with the National Human Rights Centre and the Committee on Family and Women of the Republic of Uzbekistan, organized national discussions in Nukus on the current National Action Plan for 2022–2025 and the draft National Action Plan for 2026–2030 on the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on “Women, Peace and Security.”

The event, conducted as part of series of the nationwide round tables, brought together representatives from the Committee of Family and Women, the Judiciary, the General Prosecutor’s Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Emergency Situations, State Customs Committee, the National Guard, and Ministry of Health, Mahalla Associations, Karakalpak State University and civil society organizations. During the review of progress under the 2022–2025 National Action Plan, participants highlighted achievements in the protection of women from violence and the promotion of their participation in social and political life. They also identified key priorities and considered challenges relevant to the draft National Action Plan for the 2026–2030 period.

In opening remarks, Akmal Saidov, Director of the National Human Rights Centre, Antti Karttunen, OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan; Mukarram Nurmatova, Deputy Chairperson of the Committee of Family and Women of the Republic of Uzbekistan; and Bayramgul Ayimbetova, Head of the Secretariat on Family and Women’s Affairs, Cabinet of Ministers of Republic of Karakalpakstan, underlined the significance of co-operation in the implementation of Security Council Resolution 1325. OSCE Project Coordinator Antti Karttunen stated: “Promoting gender equality is not just a matter of fairness - it is a factor of resilience, security, and building stronger societies. Resolution 1325 is not only an international commitment, but a moral responsibility to future generations.”

As a result of these discussions, the draft National Action Plan for 2026–2030 was recognised as a strategic framework for promoting gender equality, increasing women’s participation in public and political life, and strengthening the protection of their rights and interests.