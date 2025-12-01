AMR Ski & Board Shop in Breckenridge reminds skiers and snowboarders to gear up for the holidays with equipment and essentials for the slopes.

BRECKENRIDGE, CO, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMR Ski & Board Shop Highlights Holiday Gear Options for Skiers and Riders

With the holidays underway, AMR Ski & Board Shop is encouraging skiers and snowboarders to prepare for time on the mountain with gear that makes outdoor experiences more enjoyable.

The shop’s seasonal selections include updated skis, snowboards, boots, and winter accessories, with options for both individuals and families looking to maximize their time together on the slopes. In addition to new arrivals, AMR continues to offer convenient ski and snowboard rentals, ensuring visitors and locals have access to the right equipment without the hassle.

Located at 400 North Park Avenue, Suite 9A, Breckenridge, CO 80424, AMR emphasizes that the holiday season is a popular time in Breckenridge, making early planning helpful for those who want to secure the best fit and gear for their mountain adventures.

A Word from the Owner

“The holidays are about time together, and for many here in Breckenridge, that means getting outside. Whether it’s for a loved one or yourself, having the right gear makes those moments even better,” said Dave Stillman, Owner of AMR Ski & Board Shop.

About AMR Ski & Board Shop

Founded in 1982, AMR Ski & Board Shop has served the Breckenridge community with rentals, sales, and service for over four decades. The shop’s proximity to the Breckenridge Gondola, paired with a commitment to expertise and personalized care, makes it a trusted resource for winter sports enthusiasts year after year.

