Shapiro Administration Invests $1.16 Million Through New PIDA Loan to Help Business Grow, Create and Retain At Least 40 Jobs in Indiana County

In 2025, the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) has approved $37,714,328 in low interest loans that have resulted in $100,760,778 in private investment, the creation of 194 full-time jobs, and retention of 533 existing jobs.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the approval of $1.16 million in a new, low-interest loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) to help Bull Barn Fence Corporation boost business growth and create and retain jobs in Indiana County. The project supported through this loan will inject $2.9 million into the local economy, create at least 19 new full-time jobs, and retain 21 existing positions across the four counties.

Bull Barn Fence Corporation, a manufacturer of wire fencing products primarily used in the agricultural industry, was approved for a 15-year, $1,160,000 loan at a 4.25 percent reset interest rate to acquire a 58,000-square-foot operating facility on 4.68 acres located at 406 Cornell Road in Blairsville, Burrell Township. The new manufacturing facility will allow the company to expand its operations and install a number of additional machines to keep up with demands. The total project cost is $2,900,000. As part of this project, Bull Barn Fence Corporation will create 19 new and retain 21 existing, full-time jobs within three years. The loan application was submitted on behalf of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Corporation.

“Agriculture and manufacturing are two of the five key industries in the Shapiro Administration’s Economic Development Strategy – and companies like Bull Barn Fence Corporation continue to strengthen these sectors,” said DCED Secretary Siger. “This PIDA loan plays a pivotal role in giving businesses the tools they need to grow, thrive, and create new jobs in areas like Indiana County.”

PIDA provides low-interest loans and lines of credit for eligible businesses that commit to creating and retaining full-time jobs, as well as for the development of industrial parks and multi-tenant facilities. Loans can be used for: land and building acquisitions; construction and renovation costs; machinery and equipment purchases; working capital and accounts receivable lines of credits; multi-tenant facility projects; and industrial park projects.

Since day one, Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration have been committed to making Pennsylvania a leader in economic development, job creation, and innovation. The 2024-25 enacted budget made significant investments aligned with the overall 10-year Economic Development Strategy.

In his 2025-26 proposed budget, Governor Shapiro is calling for new and expanded investments to implement the economic development strategy and increase the Commonwealth’s competitiveness, including:

