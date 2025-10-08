Intelligent Waves CEO Discusses Cognitive Human Performance, Brain Health, and Resilience on Homefront SitRep Podcast

Executive Profile of Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves & Founder of Peak Nuero LLC Intelligent Waves (IW) Logo 2025 Peak Neuro LLC Logo

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading IT systems integrator delivering mission-focused solutions to the Department of Defense, is proud to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Tony Crescenzo, was the featured guest on The Homefront SitRep Podcast Tony Crescenzo, a U.S. Marine veteran, CEO of Intelligent Waves, and co-founder of Peak Neuro LLC, appeared on the veteran-focused podcast, Homefront SitRep, to share his story of service, recovery, and leadership. He specifically discussed how neuroscience is transforming mental health care for veterans.Crescenzo highlighted Intelligent Waves’ support mission, its rapid problem-solving capabilities, and its work in developing cognitive human performance solutions. He explained the company’s value as "flash to bang," solving mission problems faster than others. He noted that 65% of its employees are veterans, three-quarters of whom are combat veterans, including many from special operations.He also shared his journey from military service to founding Peak Neuro, an at-home platform helping veterans manage PTSD, TBI, and sleep issues through neuro-acoustic therapy without reliving trauma or stigma. The conversation emphasized veteran reintegration, connection, and community. Crescenzo reflected on his own journey of anger and healing, as well as his dedication to helping others succeed after service through organizations like Warriors Ethos and Semper Fi & America’s Fund. Interested parties can listen to the full interview on the Homefront SitRep Podcast, available on Apple and YouTube.About Homefront SitRep PodcastHomefront SitRep is a veteran-run podcast that highlights veteran service organizations, entrepreneurs, and change-makers across the United States. Each episode blends truth, humor, and real talk to share stories of healing, purpose, and continued service within the veteran community.About Intelligent WavesIntelligent Waves, a veteran-owned organization, delivers secure, innovative technology solutions for defense and intelligence missions. Specializing in cybersecurity, data science, systems and network engineering, software development, and cognitive human performance, we empower those who serve by delivering mission-focused solutions that enhance resilience, readiness, and national security across operational domains. Learn more at www.intelligentwaves.com About Peak Neuro, LLCPeak Neuro LLC is an AI-powered neuroscience company dedicated to advancing human performance and recovery. Its brainwave entrainment platform is built on decades of scientific research and is trusted by professionals in defense, healthcare, aviation, law enforcement, emergency response, sports, and executive leadership. For more information, visit www.peakneuro.com Media Contact:Gal Borenstein, CEOThe Borenstein GroupGal@BorensteinGroup.com(703) 385-8178

