Advanced Digital Automotive Group Exhibits at SEMA Show in Las Vegas

Advanced Digital Automotive Group announces its participation as an exhibitor at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, the largest automotive trade show in the world.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Digital Automotive Group (ADAG) has announced its participation as an exhibitor at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, the largest trade show in the automotive world. The annual event attracts thousands of industry professionals, suppliers, and innovators, making it a leading platform for showcasing new technologies and services.

As an exhibitor, ADAG will highlight its specialized auto repair SEO services and digital growth tools designed for independent automotive repair shops. The team aims to connect with shop owners, suppliers, and thought leaders, demonstrating how tailored digital strategies can help businesses thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

A Word from the Owner

“SEMA brings together the best minds and innovations in the automotive world, and we’re excited to showcase how our services support independent repair shops,” said Paul Donahue, CEO of Advanced Digital Automotive Group.

About Advanced Digital Automotive Group

Advanced Digital Automotive Group is a digital marketing agency serving the auto repair industry. With exclusive-market SEO, paid advertising, and automation tools like Auto Shop AMP, the agency helps independent shops grow with clarity and confidence. The company is headquartered at 4600 140th Ave. North Suite 180 Clearwater, FL 33762.

