COLUMBUS CITIZENS FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES 2025 COLUMBUS DAY PARADE LINE-UP FOR CELEBRATION OF ITALIAN AMERICAN CULTURE

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, October 13th, the 81st Annual Columbus Day Parade will be held in New York City. The Parade celebrates Italian American heritage, culture and achievements and is the largest celebration of Italian heritage in the world.

Grand Marshal Joe Moglia will lead the Parade up Fifth Avenue from 47th to 72nd Streets from 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM. Parade Honorees Fabrizio Di Michele, Fabrizio Michelassi, and John and Margo Catsimatidis will join him at the front of the Parade.

Columbus Citizens Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the celebration of Italian heritage and the creation of opportunities for younger Italian Americans, organizes the annual Columbus Day Parade in New York City.

The 81st Columbus Day Parade is broadcast live on ABC Channel 7 (12:00 – 3:00 p.m. ET). Viewers can also stream the special live at abc7ny.com, the abc7NY App and abc7NY connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

ABC reporters Sandra Bookman, Mike Marza, and Anthony Carlo (along with ABC7 reporter Joelle Garguilo, and actor and radio host Joe Piscopo will host the broadcast, serving as Masters of Ceremonies for the largest Italian heritage celebration held in the United States. Giada Valenti will introduce the musical performances on the red-carpet stage. Viewers on Fifth Avenue and watching on WABC-TV can expect to see a wide variety of marching groups, parade floats, vehicles, and marching bands.

Christopher Loiacono, President of Columbus Citizens Foundation, said of this year's event: "We hope that New Yorkers of all backgrounds will join us in celebrating Italian American culture and our community's many accomplishments. All of our honorees are known for their generous philanthropic activity, especially to expand educational opportunities to underserved students. We are celebrating that the Columbus Citizens Foundation has given over $43 million in scholarships over the past forty-one years to help Italian American students complete their education dreams. And while celebrating our achievements, we recognize the courage and accomplishments of all immigrant communities that make our city, state and country great.”

The Parade was established to celebrate Italian Americans in the United States. Columbus as a great explorer was one example of Italian accomplishment that also exemplified the immigrants’ crossing to a new life. Over the years, the Parade became an effective tool in combating the discrimination that was directed at those early immigrants from Italy, and today provides the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of those of Italian heritage.

There will be a variety of red-carpet performances (on Fifth Avenue between 68th and 69th streets) including Vanessa Racci, singing a Connie Francis medley; Italian Pop Opera singer, Giuseppe Leto; American opera singer James Valenti, Italian opera singer Luciano Lamonarca, singer/songwriter Jessa V; and Italian folk rock band, Amici.

In addition, there will be singers performing on several of the floats, which makes the parade even more fun for viewers along Fifth Avenue, including Vittorio Di Carlo, “the Graceful Tenor;” Angelo Venuto and Lisa Messina; Simona Rodano, “The Italian Fairy,” and Roby Facchinetti. A new float this year pays tribute to Michelangelo, on the 550th anniversary of his birth.

“On Columbus Day, we come together to celebrate the spirit of exploration and the journey that shaped history. With each step in the parade, we pay tribute to courage, discovery, and the proud heritage of Italian Americans.” said Carmen Damiani-Hacker, Associate Executive Director of Columbus Citizens Foundation.

The Columbus Day Parade is the highest profile event in a series that includes: a fundraising Gala dinner to acknowledge the honorees; a ceremonial wreath-laying held in conjunction with the National Council of Columbian Associations in New York on Sunday, October 12th in Columbus Circle; and a series of cultural programs to celebrate Italian Heritage Month.

EVENT: 81st Annual Columbus Day Parade

WHEN: Monday, October 13th, 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM

WHERE: Fifth Avenue, from 47th to 72nd Street, New York, NY

LIVE INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES WITH CCF PRESIDENT CHRISTOPHER LOIACONO,

GRAND MARSHAL JOE MOGLIA and HONOREES FABRIZIO DI MICHELE, FABRIZIO MICHELASSI and JOHN AND MARGO CATSIMATIDIS

October 13th, 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. EST

5th Avenue and 47th Street

