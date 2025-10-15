10BucksARoom Expands Nationwide With Affordable Cleaning Business Licenses

The 10BucksARoom team stands ready with fully branded vehicles and cleaning equipment — representing a growing network of licensed entrepreneurs now operating across the United States.

10BucksARoom offers entrepreneurs nationwide the chance to own a cleaning business for just $500 a month — no franchise fees, no restrictions, full control.

We’ve built a system that turns everyday people into business owners. You bring the drive — we provide the roadmap, brand, and support to help you grow.” — Maany Silva, Founder of 10BucksARoom.com

PARLIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than 13 years of consistent growth and innovation in the professional cleaning industry, 10BucksARoom.com has officially announced its nationwide expansion through an affordable licensing program that empowers entrepreneurs to start their own cleaning business for just $500 a monthThis groundbreaking opportunity allows licensees to build a business using the trusted 10BucksARoom name — a brand recognized for its transparent, flat-rate pricing model — without the restrictions, royalties, or buy-ins associated with traditional franchising.“We wanted to make business ownership accessible for anyone with the drive to succeed,” said Maany Silva, Founder of 10BucksARoom.com. “Our licensing model removes the red tape of franchising. Licensees get full control, full support, and the power of a nationally recognized brand — all for one low monthly fee.”Each licensee can now own their own county — a large, protected territory covering up to one million residents — giving business owners exclusive rights and the freedom to grow without competition from other licensees in their area. The program includes everything needed to launch quickly and operate efficiently — from marketing systems to training materials.What’s Included in Every License🌐 Award-winning websitetailored to your local county☎️ Dedicated phone and email system routed by ZIP code📣 Social media setup and marketing materials ready to use📘 Proprietary training manualcovering operations, customer care, and upselling🚗 Vehicle wrap programfor instant local visibility💡 Upselling strategies that turn $60 jobs into $250+ opportunitiesWith 10BucksARoom’s proven model, licensees benefit from instant brand credibility, professional systems, and ongoing support — all while maintaining full independence.“Our licensees aren’t franchisees — they’re business owners,” Silva continued. “They make their own hours, keep their own customers, and build something that’s truly theirs. We simply give them the blueprint, the brand, and the tools to accelerate their success.”The U.S. residential cleaning market is projected to surpass $100 billion by 2026, driven by growing demand for convenience and reliable home services. 10BucksARoom.comcontinues to lead with its simple, transparent pricing structure — $10 per standard room and $20 for premium rooms — eliminating estimates and surprise costs for customers.For entrepreneurs, retirees, stay-at-home parents, and side hustlers seeking flexibility and financial freedom, this nationwide license opportunityoffers one of the most affordable and practical ways to enter a booming industry — and now, they can own their entire county with full rights to that territory.A Proven System, Built for Real PeopleLaunched in 2012, 10BucksARoom began with one vehicle and a clear mission: provide affordable, predictable cleaning services customers can trust. Over time, that mission grew into a multi-state brand with award-winning websites, dedicated phone systems, and a community of hard-working professionals serving thousands of satisfied clients.Now, through its licensing model, the company is extending that success to entrepreneurs nationwide. With a turnkey system and personalized support, new licensees can launch in as little as 30 days and begin building recurring customers immediately.“We’ve taken 13 years of real-world experience and turned it into a complete roadmap for others to follow,” said Silva. “You don’t need to reinvent the wheel — we’ve already done it. You just need the passion to take the first step.”About 10BucksARoom.comFounded in 2012, 10BucksARoom.comrevolutionized the cleaning industry through transparent, flat-rate pricing and reliable service. Today, it offers large protected territories— allowing licensees to own their entire county — and full business support nationwide. Every license includes training, marketing systems, and brand materials to help entrepreneurs start and scale a profitable cleaning business without franchise restrictions.📞 For More Information:Contact 10BucksARoom855-766-6410📧 info@10bucksaroom.com📍 East Brunswick, NJ

