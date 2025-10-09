Paces Selected as Finalist for Commercial Technology of the Year in 2025 Platts Global Energy Awards

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paces, a software company transforming and accelerating power and renewable energy development, has been named a finalist for Commercial Technology of the Year in the 27th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards. Hosted by S&P Global Commodity Insights, the awards recognize innovation, leadership, and performance across the global energy sector.The Commercial Technology of the Year category recognizes technologies delivering measurable business impact and shaping the future of the energy sector. Paces was selected for applying agentic AI and the introduction of its Accelerated Development Framework (ADF), a new methodology that brings automation and integration to an industry still constrained by manual, sequential processes.“The shifting landscape within the energy industry has brought forward numerous business-impacting challenges. Platts Global Energy Awards is pleased to spotlight companies and individuals who not only navigate the environment well, but continue to lead the way in pioneering vision, progress, exemplary performance, and innovation for a more sustainable energy future,” said Allison Sacco, Executive Producer, S&P Global Commodity Insights.With electricity demand surging from AI, data centers, and electrification, Paces equips developers with a purpose-built platform to cut through outdated, manual workflows. By combining geospatial intelligence, AI, and grid, permitting, and environmental data, the platform automates early-stage due diligence and provides the expertise to accelerate late-stage due diligence, fast-tracking projects from siting to construction-ready.“The energy transition can’t afford to move slowly. Paces helps developers see more, act faster, and build the infrastructure needed to power an electrified world,” said James McWalter, Co-Founder and CEO of Paces. “This recognition from S&P Global affirms our work and proves that AI can deliver the speed and confidence that large power and clean energy development needs.”Finalists span 37 countries across 21 categories. Winners will be announced on Dec. 11, 2025.For more information, visit www.globalenergyawards.com ###About PacesPaces accelerates large power development and clean energy infrastructure by providing software and service solutions that reduce time and provide transparency to complex site origination and permitting processes. Supporting developers, industrial load, and high-capacity connections, Paces ensures more projects successfully connect to the grid and meet future energy demands. Founded on the principle of driving climate-positive development, Paces is dedicated to optimizing land use to mitigate energy and climate challenges. Learn more at paces.com About S&P Global Commodity InsightsAt S&P Global Commodity Insights, our complete view of global energy and commodity markets enables our customers to make decisions with conviction and create long-term, sustainable value.We’re a trusted connector that brings together thought leaders, market participants, governments, and regulators and we create solutions that lead to progress. Vital to navigating commodity markets, our coverage includes oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, agriculture, shipping and energy transition. Plattsproducts and services, including leading benchmark price assessments in the physical commodity markets, are offered through S&P Global Commodity Insights. S&P Global Commodity Insights maintains clear structural and operational separation between its price assessment activities and the other activities carried out by S&P Global Commodity Insights and the other business divisions of S&P Global.S&P Global Commodity Insights is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world’s foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workﬂow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world’s leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information visit https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.