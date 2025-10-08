Indie Author Magazine Sponsors ProWritingAid’s Novel November Writing Challenge

Indie Author Magazine backs ProWritingAid’s Novel November, offering writers expert prep sessions, community support, and accountability to hit 50K words.

A single month can spark momentum you carry for the rest of the year—and sometimes, the rest of your life. You never know where November can take you.” — Chelle Honiker, Publisher, Indie Author Magazine

SPARKS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indie Author Magazine , the go-to resource for writers who treat their craft like a business, announces its sponsorship of ProWritingAid ’s Novel November, a free, monthlong writing challenge hosted on the ProWritingAid platform and designed to help authors draft 50,000 words in 30 days with guidance, community, and expert-led support.Novel November, also called NovNov, will offer a structured, author-first experience with workshops, live Q&As, and a supportive global community—plus more than 150 expert-led sessions to help writers move from blank page to completed first draft. Prep resources are available in October, with the core drafting challenge running throughout the month of November. Participants will then be invited to continue polishing their work in December.“Novel November is a powerful way for authors to not only write but to grow,” said Chelle Honiker, publisher of Indie Author Magazine. “It combines structure, community, and expert guidance, which aligns perfectly with our mission to empower indie authors—writers who take charge of their careers and see their writing as both craft and business.”Through this sponsorship, Indie Author Magazine will contribute exclusive resources and insights to help participants stay motivated and productive throughout the challenge.Writers can expect:- Live Q&A Sessions with industry leaders on writing, editing, and publishing. ProWritingAid- Community support from a global network of writers and professionals. ProWritingAid- Exclusive Indie Author Magazine content to help turn their drafts into publishing successes.“November is when I first got serious about building my writing career years ago,” Honiker said. “A single month can spark momentum you carry for the rest of the year—and sometimes, the rest of your life. You never know where November can take you.”About Indie Author MagazineIndie Author Magazine is the trusted resource for writers who define “indie” as taking charge of their writing and publishing careers. With expert interviews and journalistic reporting, practical tutorials, and a supportive community, IAM helps authors navigate the business of writing with confidence.About ProWritingAid’s Novel NovemberNovel November is a free, 30-day writing challenge hosted by ProWritingAid to help authors finish a first draft in November through progress tracking, community support, and 150+ expert sessions with bestselling authors, editors, and coaches. Preparations begin in October, so writers can start their drafts on Nov. 1, with the aim to complete 50,000 words by 11:59 p.m. Nov. 30.Press Contact:Elaine BatemanPartner Relationship ManagerIndie Author Magazineelaine@indieauthormagazine.com+1 (775) 391-6077 atheniacreative.com

