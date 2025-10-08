Red House Streaming Named Tampa’s Best Video Production Studio

Celebrating Vision and Growth

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red House Streaming (RHS), a CP Communications company, has been named Tampa’s Best for Video Production, recognizing the studio’s creativity, craftsmanship, and consistent results bringing stories to life for brands and nonprofits across the Tampa Bay Area.

Powered by parent company CP Communications and headquartered in St. Petersburg, RHS delivers far more than video; complete marketing solutions that connect, engage, and convert. From high-impact production to strategic distribution, RHS builds tailored campaigns across streaming TV, radio, social, Google, and more. The team also provides content syndication and multi-platform distribution, ensuring every message reaches the audiences that matter most.

Purpose-Built Studios for Every Idea

RHS operates three fully equipped production spaces to meet diverse creative needs:

Broadcast Studio A: Broadcast-ready with a professional anchor desk, custom LED backlighting, Panasonic 1080p60 cameras, Sennheiser wireless audio, teleprompter, and a sound-isolated booth for voiceover and narration.

Influencer & Photography Studio B: Creator- and brand-focused, ideal for lifestyle shoots and influencer content, featuring a cyclorama wall, green screen, customizable sets, pro lighting, and full wireless production gear.

The Main Stage Studio C: A flexible 2,000-sq-ft space with robotic cameras, precision lighting grid, and multiple configurable sets—from kitchen and bedroom builds to custom environments.

RHS also deploys the Flight HD mobile unit for seamless switching and the Spark mobile unit for live graphics, all backed by REMI (Remote Integration Model) capabilities for efficient, real-time remote production.

“This recognition reflects our team’s passion with quality and client results,” said Kurt Heitmann, CEO of CP Communications and Red House Streaming. “Whether it’s a national brand, a local business, or a nonprofit, we deliver broadcast-level production and measurable impact, right here in Tampa Bay.”

Founded in 2020, RHS has experienced rapid growth. In 2023, the company launched its FAST-streaming platform RHStv, which has surpassed 2.5 million views, with live sporting events and original content produced in-house for and by the Tampa Bay community.

Here’s to raising the bar, and the lens even higher!

About Red House Streaming

Red House Streaming (RHS), a CP Communications company, is a full-service production and marketing partner based in St. Petersburg, Florida. RHS provides studio and remote production, live streaming, creative services, and multi-platform distribution—including streaming TV, radio, social, and search—plus content syndication to extend reach and results. Learn more at RedHouseStreaming.com and RHStv.

