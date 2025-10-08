DOL Announces New Personnel to Help Lead Office of Deaf and Hard of Hearing

WILMINGTON, Del. — Today, Delaware Department of Labor Secretary LaKresha Moultrie announced disability advocate Christina Feil will lead the Delaware Office of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Feil has more than 20 years of experience as a deaf interpreter, and more than a decade in job coaching and vocational support.

The passage of House Bill 53, which was signed by Governor Matt Meyer in July, authorizes the Office of Deaf and Hard of Hearing to provide residents with assistive devices that facilitate communication or provide users with information pertaining to emergencies. It also authorizes the Office to employ individuals to administer the program, provide education, and manage program resources. The Office of Deaf and Hard of Hearing is within the Division of Vocational Rehabilitative Services at the Delaware Department of Labor.

“We are excited for Christina Feil, who for decades has supported Delaware’s deaf and hard of hearing community, to support this office,” said Secretary Moultrie. “With the passage of House Bill 53, we’re building a future where communication access and emergency readiness is available to everyone no matter their income.”

“I’m happy to have worked with community advocates over the past two years to pass this important legislation helping deaf and hard of hearing Delawareans,” said Rep. Eric Morrison, House sponsor of HB 53. “I look forward to a continued partnership with advocates to further improve the lives of our deaf and hard of hearing neighbors.”

“At-home accommodations often go overlooked in our discussions of accessibility, but they provide essential resources for emergencies and everyday life,” said Sen. Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman, Senate sponsor of HB 53. “This legislation is a tremendous step forward in meeting the needs of our DHH community and ensuring the safety of all Delawareans.”