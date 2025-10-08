Operative Experience Secures Multi-Million Dollar Air National Guard Contract for Medical Simulation Sustainment Program

OEI provides a dedicated team of program managers and field support technicians who deliver comprehensive program management, life cycle sustainment, and on-site technical services

ABERDEEN, MD, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Operative Experience Inc. (OEI), a global leader in healthcare simulation and tactical medicine training solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract by the Air National Guard (ANG) for a comprehensive three-year maintenance and sustainment program. The contract extends technical support for patient simulators currently deployed for medical readiness training at every ANG base throughout the United States.The sustainment program encompasses 206 high-fidelity, male and female patient simulators procured by the ANG in 2023 and 2024, which represented one of the most significant investments in tactical medical training technology in the service's history. OEI's trauma care simulators are recognized as the most lifelike and realistic patient simulators available worldwide, delivering an unprecedented true-to-life experience in treating both male and female casualties across diverse medical scenarios."The Air National Guard has made a historic investment in OEI's simulation technology to provide the highest level of medical education and combat readiness training to its service members," said Lou Oberndorf, Chairman and CEO of Operative Experience. "We are honored to have received this comprehensive extended sustainment contract, underscoring the Guard's commitment to maintaining peak operational capability and its continued partnership with OEI."Comprehensive Support and Technical ExcellenceUnder the terms of the contract, OEI will provide the Air National Guard with the highest level of customer support and technical optimization for their simulator fleet. This includes rapid-response maintenance, technical training, software updates, and warranty repairs to ensure maximum uptime and training effectiveness.Jason Robbins, Vice President of Programs and Global Support at OEI, leads a dedicated team of program managers and field support technicians who deliver comprehensive program management, life cycle sustainment, and on-site technical services to OEI customers worldwide. "We understand that simulators are mission-critical assets for medical training, and OEI takes seriously our commitment to rapid-response time and providing the highest level of expertise and support," said Robbins. "Our goal is to ensure that our customers have the tools and devices they need in working order, with minimal downtime, so that training can continue without interruption."The OEI TCCS Pro Plus (Tactical Casualty Care Simulator) represents the pinnacle of medical simulation technology, featuring anatomically accurate physiology, realistic tissue response, multiple injury profiles, and advanced wireless monitoring capabilities that allow instructors to create highly realistic training scenarios for tactical combat casualty care.OEI partnered with defense industry supplier ADS Inc. to procure, fulfill, and implement both the initial simulator rollout and the ongoing maintenance contract for the Air National Guard.About Operative Experience Inc.Operative Experience Inc. is a global leader in high-fidelity medical simulation and tactical medicine training solutions. The company's innovative simulators are used by military, law enforcement, emergency medical services, and healthcare organizations worldwide to provide realistic, hands-on training that saves lives. OEI is committed to advancing medical education through cutting-edge simulation technology and comprehensive customer support.For more information about the TCCS Pro Plus, visit: https://operativeexperience.com/tccs-plus-pro/

