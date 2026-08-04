Validity Diagnostics to Address Workplace Urine Drug Testing Subversion at SOFT-TIAFT 2026 Joint Meeting

Synthetic Urine Detected by Validity Diagnostics reagents Validity Diagnostics

Validity Diagnostics reagents are superior in detecting synthetic urine when it is submitted for a urine drug test

Workplace urine drug testing is only as dependable as the integrity of the urine sample.” — Donna Suggs, CEO at Validity Diagnostics

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Validity Diagnostics (VDx) of Branford, FL, a leader in urine drug test validity solutions, will exhibit their products at the SOFT TIAFT 2026 Joint Meeting in Chicago, IL on September 19-24, 2026. The company will highlight how advanced validity testing can help Fortune 500 companies, federal and state government employers, federal and state drug courts / probation offices and drug testing laboratories combat the growing threat of workplace urine drug test subversion.As the submission of synthetic and adulterated urine continues to rise, many drug testing programs face a serious challenge - maintaining urine sample integrity. The Validity Diagnostics True Essentials Panel, which includes Oxidant History, True Urine LD and True Urine SD reagents, provides drug testing laboratories with dependable, science-backed tools to detect synthetic and/or adulterated urine.“Workplace urine drug testing is only as dependable as the integrity of the urine sample” says CEO of Validity Diagnostics, Donna Suggs. “We are seeing increased sophistication in urine sample subversion and our products are specifically designed to help drug testing laboratories detect these threats before they compromise compliance or safety in the workplace.”Independent research, including the 2025 study by Franke, et. al. from Jena University Hospital, GERMANY and a 2025 study from RTI International in Research Triangel Park, North Carolina, demonstrated that the Validity Diagnostics True Urine LD and True Urine SD reagents outperformed conventional validity tests when identifying synthetic urine. These findings confirm that traditional detection methods are no longer sufficient in today’s urine testing environment where synthetic urine products continue to evolve.About Validity DiagnosticsValidity Diagnostics (VDx) is an industry leader in laboratory innovation and validity testing for urine drug screening. The VDx True Essentials Panel, featuring True Urine LD, True Urine SD, and Oxidant History, helps laboratories and collection sites detect synthetic and adulterated urine samples with unmatched accuracy before the samples are tested for drugs of abuse or misuse. VDx partners with reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, and program administrators nationwide to promote urine drug testing integrity and reliability.Learn more at www.vdxcares.com Media Contact:Ricky P. Bateh, PhDValidity Diagnosticsrick@vdxcares.com

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