Eliza María Ríos Güisao Spotlighted by Influential Women as Lead Special Education Teacher at Uplift Education

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fort Worth Educator Driving Inclusive Learning and Student EmpowermentEliza María Ríos Güisao, an inspiring and dedicated educator, has been featured in the esteemed Influential Women 2025 series. The series celebrates her unwavering commitment to inclusive learning and the empowerment of all students. With nearly a decade of experience supporting diverse student populations across Texas, Eliza exemplifies the transformative impact of passionate teaching.Eliza holds a Master’s Degree in Accounting from DeVry University and is pursuing her doctoral studies in Educational Leadership at Grand Canyon University. Her career began as a SPED Teacher Assistant, and she has since risen to the position of Lead Special Education Teacher at Uplift Education. Throughout her journey, she has championed individualized instruction and emotional development, ensuring that every student—regardless of their abilities—feels seen, supported, and capable of achieving their goals.Fluent in both Spanish and English, Eliza enriches her classrooms with cultural sensitivity and strong communication skills, fostering a welcoming learning environment for students and families. Her dedication goes beyond teaching; she has demonstrated extraordinary leadership in curriculum development and advocacy for equitable education. Eliza’s efforts to crowdsource resources for her students, along with her active engagement in the community, underscore her commitment to educational equity.Eliza’s journey into special education was profoundly influenced by her personal experiences as a mother. After having a son with special needs, she was inspired to shift her career path from accounting to education. With the guidance of her mentor, Stacy Pence, Eliza discovered her true calling.“The best career advice I’ve ever received is to focus on impact, not titles” shares Eliza. As the Lead Special Education Teacher, she has seen firsthand how true this advice is. Her work extends beyond her role—it involves ensuring compliance, supporting teachers, building trust with parents, and, most importantly, helping students succeed. This principle keeps Eliza focused on creating meaningful change rather than chasing positions. It also shapes her leadership goals: by consistently demonstrating impact—through student growth, teacher collaboration, and improved systems—she is preparing for future roles as a Special Education Coordinator and, eventually, broader leadership positions.In a profession that can be both rewarding and challenging, Eliza inspires her peers to advocate boldly for students, support colleagues, and assert their knowledge and leadership. “Relationships matter as much as knowledge,” she advises. “Build trust with parents, respect with teachers, and credibility with administrators. Your influence grows from the impact you make, not just from the position you hold. Finally, never apologize for being ambitious. If your heart is in it, aim for coordinator, director, or higher. Your perspective as a woman and as a special educator is exactly what leadership needs.”Eliza identifies the biggest challenges in special education today as teacher retention and burnout, balancing compliance with meaningful instruction, and ensuring equity and access for students with disabilities. She also sees tremendous opportunities, particularly through technology and innovation, inclusive collaboration between general and special education staff, and the growing need for strong leadership in the field.Her core values—integrity, equity, and compassion—guide her work and personal life. “I believe in being honest, advocating for others, and building relationships rooted in empathy,” she states. “I also value continuous growth and measuring success by the impact I create for students, families, and colleagues.”Eliza María Ríos Güisao’s journey is a powerful testament to the role of empathy, perseverance, and faith in shaping the next generation of learners and leaders. Her recognition in the Influential Women 2025 series is a fitting acknowledgment of her contributions to education and her dedication to fostering an inclusive environment for all students.Learn More about Eliza María Ríos Güisao:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/eliza-guisao Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

