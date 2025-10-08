EMC acquires stake in Entrepreneurial Leap

The Entrepreneurial Media Company (EMC) has acquired a strategic stake in Entrepreneurial Leap™ (E-Leap), the platform founded by Gino Wickman.

I love what E-Leap has done so far, and it's time for Ryan and EMC to take it to the next level so it can reach even more Early-Stage-Entrepreneurs.” — Gino Wickman

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneurial Media Company to Carry Entrepreneurial Leap ™ Into the Next Generation“We are excited to help even more Entrepreneurs with Gino’s incredible content.”— Kyle Mealy, Visionary & Partner at EMCWilmington, Del. (Virtual Headquarters) October 8th, 2025 – Entrepreneurial Media Company (EMC) today announced it has acquired a strategic stake in Entrepreneurial Leap™ (E-Leap), the platform founded by Gino Wickman to inspire and equip aspiring entrepreneurs.Co-Founder, Partner, and Visionary Ryan Henry shared, “Entrepreneurial Leap was created to light the path for the entrepreneurs who need it most”.At its core, Entrepreneurial Leap™ is designed for both the Entrepreneur-in-the-Making and the Early-Stage Entrepreneur (1–9 employees, revenue-generating).While separate from EOS, E-Leap helps these entrepreneurs gain the clarity needed to move toward mastery and benefit from all 5 Pieces of Gino’s Content including, Rocket Fuel, EOS, Traction, EOS Life, and 10 Disciplines™.EMC is honored to be a partner and a steward of this content, ensuring it serves the next generation of entrepreneurs. It’s never been more urgent or important to bring E-Leap into new mediums, reaching wider audiences and continuing to help Entrepreneurs increase their odds of success. Stage one entrepreneurs deserve powerful tools and content to build the life and business of their dreams. This next phase of E-Leap will help shed light onto that path for generations to come.“EMC is a service company and exists to transform entrepreneur’s lives,” said Kyle Mealy.“Our acquisition strategy is to invest not interfere, and to ensure the content and businesses under our charge are protected and promoted for the next 100 years.”

