Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,740 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,722 in the last 365 days.

Entrepreneurial Media Company to Carry Entrepreneurial Leap™ Into the Next Generation

EMC logo and E-Leap Logo

EMC acquires stake in Entrepreneurial Leap

The Entrepreneurial Media Company (EMC) has acquired a strategic stake in Entrepreneurial Leap™ (E-Leap), the platform founded by Gino Wickman.

I love what E-Leap has done so far, and it's time for Ryan and EMC to take it to the next level so it can reach even more Early-Stage-Entrepreneurs.”
— Gino Wickman
WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneurial Media Company to Carry Entrepreneurial Leap™ Into the Next Generation


“We are excited to help even more Entrepreneurs with Gino’s incredible content.”
— Kyle Mealy, Visionary & Partner at EMC


Wilmington, Del. (Virtual Headquarters) October 8th, 2025 – Entrepreneurial Media Company (EMC) today announced it has acquired a strategic stake in Entrepreneurial Leap™ (E-Leap), the platform founded by Gino Wickman to inspire and equip aspiring entrepreneurs.


Co-Founder, Partner, and Visionary Ryan Henry shared, “Entrepreneurial Leap was created to light the path for the entrepreneurs who need it most”.


At its core, Entrepreneurial Leap™ is designed for both the Entrepreneur-in-the-Making and the Early-Stage Entrepreneur (1–9 employees, revenue-generating).

While separate from EOS®, E-Leap helps these entrepreneurs gain the clarity needed to move toward mastery and benefit from all 5 Pieces of Gino’s Content including, Rocket Fuel®, EOS®, Traction®, EOS Life®, and 10 Disciplines™.

EMC is honored to be a partner and a steward of this content, ensuring it serves the next generation of entrepreneurs. It’s never been more urgent or important to bring E-Leap into new mediums, reaching wider audiences and continuing to help Entrepreneurs increase their odds of success. Stage one entrepreneurs deserve powerful tools and content to build the life and business of their dreams. This next phase of E-Leap will help shed light onto that path for generations to come.

“EMC is a service company and exists to transform entrepreneur’s lives,” said Kyle Mealy.

“Our acquisition strategy is to invest not interfere, and to ensure the content and businesses under our charge are protected and promoted for the next 100 years.”

Media Kit

Kyle Mealy
Entrepreneurial Media Company
kyle@entrepreneurialmedia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Entrepreneurial Media Company to Carry Entrepreneurial Leap™ Into the Next Generation

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more