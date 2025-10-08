ForteSG Unveils Fall 2025 Release of Forte with New Product Mix Reports and Scheduling Enhancements

Forte expands reporting and scheduling, pairing visual insights with guardrails to help operators protect margins and keep restaurants running smoothly.

Operators continue to tell us they need reporting that reflects how they actually run their business, along with scheduling tools that simplify rather than complicate” — Bob Looney, CEO of ForteSG

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ForteSG today announced the Fall 2025 Release of Forte, its restaurant management platform. The update features new Product Mix and Menu Engineering reports alongside refined scheduling tools for multi-unit operators, building on enhancements rolled out earlier this year to equip operators with clearer insights into menu strategy, scheduling templates that save time, and visual reports and charts that help managers act with confidence.Now more than a year since its launch, Forte has become a trusted solution for multi-unit and multi-concept operators managing the complexity of labor, compliance, and financial performance. The Fall 2025 Release extends that momentum by expanding reporting visibility and simplifying scheduling workflows across locations.“Operators continue to tell us they need reporting that reflects how they actually run their business, along with scheduling tools that simplify rather than complicate,” said Bob Looney, CEO of ForteSG. The Fall 2025 Release delivers on that feedback, expanding reporting visibility and refining scheduling features so managers can save time, and teams can stay aligned.The new release introduces expanded reporting with Product Mix and Menu Engineering charts that display profitability and popularity side by side—giving operators a clear view of which items drive margin and which drain it. Additional reports, such as Basket Analysis, Rankings, and Sales Outliers, surface shifts in customer behavior early, allowing managers to respond with pricing or promotions before trends erode profitability. Configurable reports , including the Sales Summary, Flash, Performance, and Manager Log, now pair built-in visualizations with clean Excel export functionality, providing operators with fast insights in Forte and the flexibility to extend their analysis in Excel across multiple locations.The release also introduces refined scheduling tools to help operators adapt when staffing is tight. Cross-location guardrails allow managers to schedule employees across multiple restaurants while still meeting role and location compliance requirements—a capability many scheduling systems cannot support. For operators in highly regulated states and cities, this flexibility can be the difference between keeping the doors open or closing for a shift. New scheduling templates further cut the time required to build weekly shifts, while improved time-off requests and shift approvals streamline daily adjustments. Enhanced mobile alerts on Forte’s free iOS and Android apps keep managers and staff connected in real time, helping teams respond quickly when changes are unavoidable.By combining expanded reporting with refined scheduling, Forte empowers operators to manage multi-unit complexity with confidence. The platform connects menu, labor, and financial data in one view, helping operators align teams, protect margins, and respond quickly to changing conditions.About ForteSGForteSG provides cloud-based restaurant management software designed for multi-unit and multi-concept operators. Its platform, Forte, streamlines labor compliance, scheduling, and financial visibility, allowing operators to focus on the guest experience and business growth. For more details on the Fall 2025 Release of Forte or to request a demo, visit www.fortesg.com

