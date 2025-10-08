Curriki Launches Curriki AI: Empowering Schools for the Future of Learning

Curriki AI - Bringing Thoughtful AI to the Classroom

Curriki AI is designed to help schools and educators navigate the challenges and opportunities of artificial intelligence by focusing on three critical areas.

Our students have benefited from our work study partnership with Curriki over the years. We’re excited about the opportunities this new initiative brings to support and deploy AI tools inside schools.” — Kimberly Kim, Cristo Rey School, San Diego, CA.

CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curriki, a pioneering, education-focused nonprofit founded 20 years ago by Sun Microsystems and its CEO Scott McNealy, has long been devoted tobuilding and distributing open-source educational software. Today, Curriki is proud to announce the launch of its most transformative initiative yet: Curriki AI & Grants.For two decades, Curriki has built technology that empowers educators to create and share learning resources freely. With the rise of artificial intelligence, the organization is expanding that mission to ensure that teachers and students are equipped to use AI safely, effectively, and responsibly in the classroom.Curriki AI is designed to help schools and educators navigate the challenges and opportunities of artificial intelligence by focusing on three critical areas:● Courses for Teachers and Students – Free self-paced courses for teachers on how to responsibly and effectively integrate AI into instruction, alongside student-focused courses on digital citizenship, bias, and responsible classroom use of AI.● AI Tool Reviews for Educators – Independent, educator-driven evaluations of emerging AI tools to guide schools in choosing resources that genuinely improve teaching and learning.● Curriki Grants – Direct funding for schools that cannot afford AI tools, ensuring that innovative solutions are within reach for classrooms everywhere.“There has never been a better way to meet the needs of a wide range of learners in a classroom than with artificial intelligence. Curriki AI will help teachers use AI responsibly, give schools confidence to select the best tools through independent reviews, and provide direct funding where it’s needed most. This combination will define the next decade of educational innovation,” said Jonathan Brusco, Executive Director of Curriki.Educators are already expressing enthusiasm for the program. “Our students have benefited from our work study partnership with Curriki over the years, and we’re excited about the opportunities this new initiative brings to support and deploy AI tools inside K–12 schools. At Cristo Rey, we see this as an important step in preparing our students for the future,” said Kimberly Kim, Cristo Rey School, San Diego, CA.Curriki AI is made possible through the generosity of public donations, including key donors who share the organization’s vision for accessible, technology-driven education. Early support from PGA Pro Maverick McNealy, The Lebherz Foundation, and Oracle Gives has helped lay the groundwork for Curriki AI’s national launch and its first year of school grants.As artificial intelligence continues to reshape education, Curriki aims to be a trusted partner for teachers, schools, and EdTech developers alike. The organization encourages AI software providers to reach out to explore collaboration opportunities and invites K–12 schools in need of grants for AI tools to apply immediately. Grant applications are live today!For more information or to apply for a Curriki Grant, visit www.curriki.org or email info@curriki.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.