ASHLEY A. H. GRAY SELECTED AS EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Ashley A. H. Gray will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ashley A. H. Gray, MPP, was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Ashley A. H. Gray will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Ashley as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With over a decade of leadership experience, Ashley Gray has proven herself as an expert in health policy and management, bringing deep knowledge and a results-driven approach to every endeavor. She is the Founder and CEO of Onyx Rose Advisors, a minority, woman-owned small business that empowers organizations to achieve strategic goals, shape health policy, and expand access to healthcare—particularly for underserved populations. Through her extensive career in health policy and public health, Ashley established a consultancy grounded in value, integrity, and collaborative growth, serving both public and private sector clients. Onyx Rose Advisors delivers expertise across state and federal health policy, government programs, health IT, managed care, and maternal-child health.Ashley's career is marked by impactful leadership roles that underscore her influence in shaping health policy and advancing healthcare access. She previously served as Managing Director of State and Federal Medicaid Policy at the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and as Principal in Health Program Analysis and Transformation at the MITRE Corporation, where she led high-profile initiatives—including a $45 million contract focused on Medicaid Enterprise Systems transformation.In addition to founding Onyx Rose Advisors, Ms. Gray has held senior leadership positions at Sirona Strategies and Medicaid Health Plans of America, where she was instrumental in aligning policy, strategy, and business goals to achieve meaningful outcomes. Her earlier professional experience includes roles such as Executive Director of Aligning for Health, Director of Federal Policy and Health Research Associate at Medicaid Health Plans of America, Senior Associate at Avalere Health LLC, and Research Fellow at the Schroeder Center for Health Policy at the College of William & Mary. These positions laid the foundation for her expertise in navigating the intersection of healthcare policy, research, and implementation.Before embarking on her career path, Ashley earned a Bachelor of Arts in Public Policy Analysis, English, and Philosophy from Vanderbilt University and a Master of Public Policy concentrating in Health Policy from the College of William & Mary.Throughout her illustrious career, Ashley has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she will grace the cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her earlier selection as Top CEO and Health Policy Consultant of the Year 2025 and her most recent honor as Empowered Woman of the Year. Ashley has also been recognized by Who's Who of Professional Women and was honored with the "40 Under 40" award by the Leadership Center for Excellence in 2021.Aside from her successful career, Ashley Gray is deeply engaged in community and professional service. She serves as a Member of the Board of Advisors for the College of William & Mary’s Public Policy Program and an Advisory Council Member for the Alliance for Women's Health and Prevention and previously co-chaired the Commonwealth of Virginia's Board of Medical Assistance Services, where she played a key role in guiding the Virginia Medicaid program. In addition, she is an active member of the American Public Health Association and Women in Government Relations, reflecting her ongoing commitment to advancing equitable healthcare policy and fostering leadership within the field.Looking back, Ashley attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit: linkedin.com/in/ashley-ah-gray-mpp About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.