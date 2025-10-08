AdSuccess Launches AI Commerce Readiness Service to Help UK & European Retailers Prepare for ChatGPT Shopping

AdSuccess Logo

AdSuccess launches its AI Commerce Readiness service, helping UK and European retailers prepare for ChatGPT-driven shopping and AI-powered commerce.

Retailers that strengthen their product data, feeds, and tracking today will be in a far stronger position when AI-powered shopping rolls out in the UK and across Europe.”” — Dean Maskell, Co-Founder of AdSuccess.

FAREHAM, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AdSuccess , a Google Ads strategy and management agency for online retailers, today announced the launch of its new AI Commerce Readiness service - designed to help UK and European retailers prepare their product data, feeds, and tracking for the upcoming wave of AI-powered shopping experiences.ChatGPT’s “Instant Checkout” has begun limited testing in the United States, allowing shoppers to search, compare, and complete purchases directly within the chat interface. While this feature is not yet available in the UK or Europe, AdSuccess believes retailers should use this window to prepare their data and infrastructure now, ensuring they’re ready when conversational commerce becomes mainstream.“AI commerce isn’t science fiction - it’s already here in early form,” said Dean Maskell, Co-Founder of AdSuccess. “Retailers that strengthen their product data, feeds, and tracking today will be in a far stronger position when AI-powered shopping rolls out in the UK and across Europe. This service gives them that head start.”What the AI Commerce Readiness service includes1. Data and feed audit - Assessing product feeds, attributes, and schema for AI compatibility2. Tracking and attribution check - Ensuring conversions are measurable across emerging AI channels3. Technical readiness roadmap - Identifying gaps in integrations, order management, and product visibility4. Practical training - Helping in-house teams understand how to adapt their marketing and data approach for AI-driven discovery and conversionMaskell added, “Our goal is to help retailers build on what they already have - not start again from scratch. Getting the foundations right now means a smoother transition later.”The new service extends AdSuccess’s focus on helping online retailers unlock hidden profit through smarter Google Ads strategy, product feed optimisation, and transparent performance frameworks. To learn more about the AI Commerce Readiness service, visit https://www.adsuccess.com/services/ai-commerce/ About AdSuccessAdSuccess is a Google Ads agency for online retailers. The company helps brands unlock hidden profit by fixing wasted spend and poor feeds, and by implementing custom scripts and retail-focused frameworks. AdSuccess has supported a range of leading online retailers, including Tails.com, Baker Ross, Perch & Parrow, Force 4 and Huel.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.