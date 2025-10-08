New England Mountain Climbing Community Signs On To Support Unique Fundraiser for Relapsing Polychondritis

ROCHESTER, MN, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The close-knit New Hampshire mountain climbing community has signed on to a unique October challenge — donate $1 from each mountain climbed during the month to support one of its own, Bree Schuette , as she fights relapsing polychondritis, a rare autoimmune disease that targets cartilage in organs and joints.Ms. Schuette is an active mountain adventurer who has completed more than 10 rounds of the New Hampshire 48 4,000 footers, including multiple solo rounds of the Winter 48 4,000 footers. Many of her most exciting adventures have been accompanied by her rabbit, Poppy Rose, who has been featured on NPR’s Here & Now and in the Boston Globe. Poppy Rose is one of the first rabbits to complete the NH 48 4,000 footers, as well as the 52WAV and has summited more than 300 mountains.Ms. Schuette is currently at the Mayo Clinic fighting for her life. She explains, “Because relapsing polychondritis is so rare, less than 5,000 people in the United States have it, not a lot of money has been devoted to research. This means that treatment is largely trial and error. And, for me — unfortunately — there have been more errors than successes so far. It also often means a profound fight to get treatments covered by insurance.”Relapsing polychondritis has affected Ms. Schuette’s kidneys, her lungs, her eyes, and multiple joints, dramatically affecting her quality of life, as well as her ability to work. The current mountain fundraiser helps support her, as well as pay her mounting medical bills.Her parents, Linda and Gary Schuette, add, “We are touched beyond words by the generosity of the mountain community and their willingness to join in our fight for our daughter. We hope and pray that the latest treatments will be successful and that Bree will be able to return to her beloved mountains soon.”To join Summits for Bree: Climb Mountains, Deliver Hope visit Ms. Schuette’s GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/06fc47999 Cards and letters of encouragement can also be sent to Ms. Schuette at:810 Broadway Ave N, #108Rochester, MN 55906

