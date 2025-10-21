Lingoda Announces Launchad to Empower Newcomers in Germany to learn German and Jump-Start Careers

Grow your career in Germany with the Lingoda Launchpad

Three recipients will receive a year of free language classes, a new laptop, and LinkedIn Premium to successfully integrate and achieve maximum career growth.

BERLIN, GERMANY, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lingoda , the leading online language school based in Berlin, proudly announces the launch of the Lingoda Launchpad , a programme created to support newly arrived migrants and ambitious learners in Germany to integrate faster, gain confidence, and advance their careers.Germany is facing a major skilled-labour shortage: the Federal Employment Agency’s Engpassanalyse 2024 finds over 1 million unfilled positions and 163 shortage occupations — from nursing and education to engineering and IT. Meanwhile, the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees reports that 70,000+ skilled professionals arrived in Germany on work visas in 2023. The Lingoda Launchpad helps close this gap by fast-tracking new arrivals with German, digital tools and career-ready skills.“We see a global, growing demand for skilled migration. As a language school, we know that language is one of the most powerful tools for integration and opportunity,” says Adrian Evans, VP Brand at Lingoda. “Through this programme, we want to help newcomers not only learn German but also thrive professionally and personally as they build their new lives in Germany.”With this initiative, three selected recipients will be awarded a transformative package including one year of free German language classes, a new laptop, and a one-year LinkedIn Premium membership — empowering them to learn, connect, and succeed in their new home and career.The Lingoda Launchpad is designed to go beyond financial support — it’s a career jumpstart as well as an opportunity for seamless integration. Winners will join Lingoda’s community of learners, gain access to regular online lessons with world-class teachers, and also have access to over 100 hours of self-learning materials to build their language skills, learn about culture and gain confidence for everyday conversations. Additionally, with LinkedIn’s powerful tools and a new laptop, they can build their network and advance their career.Eligibility and ApplicationApplicants must:• Be 18 years or older• Have a valid visa and be registered in Germany• Be willing to create testimonial video content about their learning journey with LingodaThe application process is simple: candidates fill out a short form on the Lingoda website, confirm their email, and shortlisted applicants will then be asked to submit a short video about themselves and why they want to win the Launchpad.Recipients will be selected through a rigorous process by a panel of Lingoda judges, and winners will be notified via email.“We’ll be looking for applicants who demonstrate how language training will transform their next steps — succeeding on the job market, sharing their successful integration in Germany, or inspiring others to make that big step.” adds Evans.“Our goal with the Lingoda Launchpad is to give newcomers the confidence and tools they need to thrive,” says Vicky Hallbauer, CMO. “We’re not just teaching language; we’re helping people unlock their potential and feel at home in Germany.”About LingodaFounded in Berlin in 2013, Lingoda is one of the world's top online language schools, offering flexible and accessible live classes in German, English, Business English, French, and Spanish to learners worldwide. With over 800,000 classes available per year and teachers from around the world, Lingoda’s mission is to empower global talent with the language, cultural, and technical skills necessary for integration and success.Visit www.lingoda.com/en/launchpad to apply and learn more about the Lingoda Launchpad.

