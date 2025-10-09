Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Orthopedic Imaging Industry Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Orthopedic Imaging Global Market Report 2025

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Orthopedic Imaging Global Market Report 2025

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Orthopedic Imaging Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of orthopedic imaging, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), has seen significant growth over the recent years. Estimates forecast that it will expand from $1.63 billion in 2024 to $2.20 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.6%. This accelerated growth in the historical period is owed to a rise in the occurrence of musculoskeletal disorders, an ageing population, an upsurge in orthopedic surgeries, an increased incidence of obesity-related joint issues, expanded hospital infrastructure, and a growing number of road incidents and sports-related injuries.

The projection for the AI-driven orthopedic imaging market is one of substantial expansion in the coming years. Specifically, it is anticipated to increase to $7.14 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 34.2%. Factors contributing to this upswing during the projection period include a growing requirement for early detection, heightened spending on orthopedic care, a rise in patient consciousness about orthopedic health, an increased emphasis on proactive healthcare practices, the proliferation of diagnostic imaging centers, and a rising demand for minimally invasive orthopedic procedures. Foreseeable trends within the projected phase incorporate progress in 3D imaging, breakthroughs in automated fracture detection tools, the creation of hybrid imaging models, capital investment in orthopedic imaging startups, research and breakthroughs in precise orthopedic imaging, and advancements in remote imaging and tele-radiology platforms.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Orthopedic Imaging Market?

The anticipated rise in cases of musculoskeletal disorders is poised to spur the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI)-based orthopedic imaging market. Musculoskeletal disorders are conditions that impact the muscles, bones, joints, ligaments, and tendons, leading to pain or hindered movement. As the population ages, joint deterioration and diminished bone density naturally occur, resulting in the upsurge of these disorders. AI-based orthopedic imaging facilitates the diagnosis of musculoskeletal disorders through precise image analysis, supporting early detection of aberrations. This technology minimizes diagnostic inaccuracies via automated interpretation, thereby enhancing clinic efficiency and enabling tailored treatment plans. For example, in January 2024, the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, a governmental agency in the UK, reported that the prevalence of chronic musculoskeletal conditions among individuals over 16 who self-reported had risen to 18.4% in 2023, up from 17.6% in 2022. Consequently, the escalating incidences of musculoskeletal disorders are propelling the growth of the AI-based orthopedic imaging market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Orthopedic Imaging Market?

Major players in the market include:

• Synopsys Inc.

• United Imaging Intelligence Co. Ltd.

• Carestream Health Inc.

• Brainlab AG

• Materialise NV

• Aidoc Medical Ltd.

• Qure.ai Technologies Private Limited

• Clarius Mobile Health Corp.

• Quibim S.L.

• RSIP Vision Ltd.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Orthopedic Imaging Market?

Key players in the orthopedic imaging sector are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to innovate and optimize their offerings, focusing on the creation of sophisticated AI models. These models have a major role in enhancing diagnostic procedures, streamlining workflow management, and promoting personalized healthcare. These cutting-edge AI models represent complex algorithms designed to examine medical imagery, identify any irregularities, automate the interpretation process, and support bespoke treatment plans. As an illustration, Clarius Mobile Health, a medical imaging firm based in Canada, obtained the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for their innovative Clarius musculoskeletal (MSK) AI model in February 2023. Created to automatically recognize and measure tendons in the foot, ankle, and knee using AI, this model can be used in conjunction with the Clarius L7 HD3 and L15 HD3 handheld ultrasound scanners. The objective of this innovation is to uncomplicate musculoskeletal ultrasound procedures by assisting medical practitioners with immediate tendon identification, labeling, and gauging, thereby enhancing workflow, standardizing measurements, and mitigating variability between observers. This AI-enhanced scanner brings high-resolution imaging within easier access and use, facilitating quicker and more accurate patient treatment.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Orthopedic Imaging Market Growth

The artificial intelligence (AI)-based orthopedic imaging market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Modality: X-Ray, Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Other Modalities

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

4) By Application: Fracture Detection, Bone Age Assessment, Joint Disease Diagnosis, Bone Tumor Detection, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Image Analysis And Processing Software, Visualization And Detection Software, Workflow Management Software, Diagnostic And Predictive Analytics Software, Machine Learning And Deep Learning Algorithms

2) By Hardware: Imaging Systems, AI-Integrated Imaging Devices, Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) Or Processing Units, Workstations And Servers, Data Storage Systems

3) By Services: Installation And Integration Services, Training And Education Services, Consulting Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Cloud-Based artificial intelligence (AI) Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Orthopedic Imaging Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the most significant market share in the AI-based orthopedic imaging sector. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit the most rapid growth throughout the forecast period leading up to 2025. The report on the AI-based orthopedic imaging global market includes coverage for regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

