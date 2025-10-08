Solar Energy Storage Market to Surpass $20.9 Billion by 2031, Growing at 7.9% CAGR

Expanding Renewable Infrastructure Fuels Solar Energy Storage Market Growth to $20.9 Billion 🌍

The global solar energy storage market is projected to reach $20.9 billion by 2031, growing steadily at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022. ☀️⚡” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The solar energy storage market size is gaining rapid momentum as the global transition toward clean energy intensifies. According to a new report by Allied Market Research, the solar energy storage market size was valued at $9.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $20.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is driven by rising demand for sustainable energy, advancements in lithium-ion battery technology, and increased government support.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17238 🔋 What Is Solar Energy Storage?Solar energy storage refers to the process of storing excess energy produced by solar panels in rechargeable batteries for later use. The stored power can be used during nighttime, cloudy days, or during power outages. These systems typically utilize lithium-ion or lead-acid batteries , with lithium-ion being the dominant technology due to its high efficiency, longer lifespan, and rapid charging capabilities.🌐 Regional Insights: Europe & Asia-Pacific Lead GrowthIn 2021, Europe accounted for the highest share (35%) of global solar energy storage revenue. Government incentives, aggressive carbon neutrality goals, and the region’s commitment to renewable energy have fueled growth.Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries like China, India, and South Korea are aggressively promoting solar power to meet zero-emission targets. This push has led to an expansion of manufacturing capacity for solar batteries and increased investment in R&D.🚀 Key Market Drivers✅ 1. Surging Demand for Sustainable Energy SolutionsGovernments across the globe are actively supporting solar energy adoption to reduce carbon footprints. Solar battery systems provide a clean, efficient way to store and utilize solar energy.✅ 2. Rise in Residential and Industrial Solar InstallationsAn increase in population, urbanization, and disposable income has triggered a surge in residential solar adoption. Industries are also leveraging solar storage to reduce dependency on fossil fuels and stabilize electricity costs.✅ 3. Energy Independence and Grid ReliabilityBy enabling users to store energy for later use, solar energy storage systems reduce reliance on grid power, lower electricity bills, and offer backup during outages.✅ 4. Job Creation and Investment OpportunitiesThe installation of solar energy systems creates jobs in engineering, installation, maintenance, and manufacturing—boosting local economies and attracting new investments.Buy This Report (324 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/ab6820b6afcfe7fdeb69389c3f4d4087 ⚠️ Market ChallengesWhile the outlook is positive, the solar energy storage market faces challenges:Remote Accessibility: Installing systems in off-grid or island locations is logistically difficult and costly.Climate Vulnerability: Battery systems may be affected by natural calamities, temperature fluctuations, and other environmental issues.Supply Chain Disruptions: The COVID-19 pandemic exposed heavy reliance on Chinese exports for solar modules and battery components. Countries like India, which imports over 80% of its solar products from China, experienced major delays in installations and manufacturing disruptions.🌍 Market Segmentation OverviewThe solar energy storage market is segmented by type, installation, and region, providing insight into industry dynamics and growth opportunities.🔧 By Battery Type:Lithium-ion (Dominant, 44% market share in 2021)Lead-acidFlow BatteryOthersLithium-ion batteries are expected to register the highest growth due to increasing demand from industries, EV manufacturers, and residential users seeking energy independence.🏘️ By Installation:On-Grid (62% share in 2021, highest projected CAGR of 8.2%)Off-GridOn-grid systems are widely adopted in urban and semi-urban regions for their ability to work with existing infrastructure and provide energy reliability through net metering programs.🧪 Technological AdvancementsOngoing R&D in lithium-ion technology, smart grid integration, and hybrid systems is making solar energy storage more efficient and accessible. Innovations in flow batteries, thermal management, and battery recycling are expected to further reduce costs and improve system longevity.🏭 Major ApplicationsSolar Charging StationsOff-grid Power BackupGrid-Tied Solar PlantsCommercial & Residential Energy StorageThese applications are expanding in both developed and developing countries as energy security and grid stability become more critical.🏢 Leading Market PlayersKey companies driving the global solar energy storage market include:ADARA PowerLG ChemSamsung SDIBASF SEBMW GroupLeclanché SAKokamEnerSysPrimus PowerSiemens AGSumitomo ChemicalOwens CorningThe Lubrizol CorporationThese players are focused on strategic partnerships, regional expansion, and product innovation to enhance their market footprint.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A17238 💡 COVID-19 Impact on the Solar Energy Storage MarketThe pandemic led to a drop in consumer spending, project delays, and inventory pileups due to transportation restrictions. Manufacturing slowdowns, particularly in China, negatively impacted global supply chains, delaying installations across markets like India, where most solar components are imported.However, post-pandemic recovery and renewed focus on sustainable infrastructure are expected to realign growth trends.📈 Future Outlook: Powering the Clean Energy TransitionWith growing interest in decentralized power generation, clean energy adoption, and grid flexibility, the solar energy storage market is poised for transformative growth. Supportive policies, technological innovation, and rising climate awareness will continue to drive adoption across all sectors.Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:Solar Energy Storage MarketSolar Energy MarketEnergy Storage System MarketThermal Energy Storage MarketIce Thermal Energy Storage MarketFlywheel Energy Storage Systems MarketCompressed Air Energy Storage MarketHydrogen Energy Storage MarketResidential Energy Storage MarketClean Energy MarketU.S. Clean Energy MarketClean Energy Infrastructure MarketRenewable Energy MarketDistributed Energy Generation MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.