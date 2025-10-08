Tuberculosis (TB) Drug Market to hit $3.78B by 2033 | Growth Insights & CAGR 4.9% Forecast

Tuberculosis (TB) Drug Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market SizeAccording to the DataM Intelligence: The global tuberculosis drug market size reached US$ 2.34 Billion in 2023 with a rise of US$ 2.45 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 3.78 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2025-2033.Get a Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):- https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/tuberculosis-drug-market TB Alliance will receive approximately US$30 million in funding over five years to develop new tuberculosis treatments and improve existing therapies for both adults and children, thereby strengthening health systems in high TB-burden countries.• The Working Group on New TB Drugs (WGND), part of the Stop TB Partnership, is dedicated to accelerating the development of effective and affordable therapies for tuberculosis (TB). WGND serves as a collaborative platform, bringing together stakeholders from various sectors including research and development, public health, and policy-making to coordinate and expedite the global effort against TB. By fostering partnerships and facilitating information exchange, WGND aims to streamline the drug development process and ensure that new treatments reach those in need more efficiently. Their mission underscores the urgency of addressing the TB epidemic through innovation and collective action.• A significant achievement highlighted by WGND is the expansion of the global TB drug pipeline. As of March 2024, the number of drug candidates undergoing clinical evaluation for adult pulmonary TB has reached an unprecedented level, surpassing previous years' efforts. This milestone reflects the concerted efforts of numerous organizations, including non-governmental organizations, government agencies, private companies, and academic institutions, working together to develop new TB therapies. The increased pipeline not only offers hope for more effective treatments but also signifies a collective commitment to combating drug-resistant TB and improving global health outcomes.Latest FDA Approvals• In June 2025, the FDA granted full approval to Sirturo (bedaquiline) for adults and children aged 5+, moving from prior accelerated approval and confirming robust safety and efficacy in Phase 3 trials.• The WHO has updated guidance on drug-resistant TB, highlighting shorter, all-oral regimens using bedaquiline, pretomanid, linezolid, and moxifloxacin to improve outcomes in highly resistant cases.• Pretomanid continues to hold FDA approval as part of the BPaL three-drug regimen for treating highly drug-resistant TB.Latest Product LaunchesNew TB drugs, sutezolid and delpazolid, show stronger antimicrobial effects and a safer side effect profile compared to linezolid, with multi-center trials highlighting their potential in future treatment regimens.India launched cost-effective TB diagnostic kits, including the Quantiplus MTB FAST detection kit by Huwel Lifesciences, validated by ICMR in October 2025.Pretomanid, a critical drug for drug-resistant TB (DR-TB), has become more affordable through expanded multi-manufacturer access via the Global Drug Facility, accompanied by a historic price reduction.Get Customization in the report as per your requirements:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/tuberculosis-drug-market Recent Developments:• In September 2025, SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. announced that it hosted a virtual R&D Day on October 29, 2025, featuring key opinion leaders and company management. The event highlighted the unmet medical needs and evolving treatment landscape in AML, providing an overview of the ongoing Phase 3 REGAL trial of Galinpepimut-S (GPS) and updates on the SLS009 program, emphasizing the company’s focus on advancing novel therapies for acute myeloid leukemia and supporting the development of innovative treatment options for patients.• In June 2024, HUTCHMED initiated a Phase I, multicenter, open-label trial in China to evaluate HMPL-506, a novel oral menin inhibitor, in patients with hematological malignancies. The study assessed safety, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy. HMPL-506 targets the menin protein, a key regulator of gene expression and cell signaling, addressing critical drivers of AML, including mixed-lineage leukemia rearrangements and nucleophosmin mutations.Major Companies:Top companies in the tuberculosis drug market include1. Pfizer Inc.2. Lupin Laboratories Ltd3. AstraZeneca4. Novartis5. Cipla6. Alkem Laboratories7. Cadila pharmaceuticals8. Johnson & Johnson9. Sanofi10. Macleod PharmaceuticalsInvestmentsThe global TB therapeutics market is projected to grow from US$ 2.45 Bn in 2024 to US$ 3.78 Bn by 2033, fueled by innovation and government-backed drug development initiatives.Support from the Stop TB Partnership, pharmaceutical companies like Lupin, and non-profits such as TB Alliance is helping reduce drug costs and improve access in high-burden regions.International collaborations and funding for Phase II–IV trials are accelerating new drug development, including sutezolid, delpazolid, and expanded use of bedaquiline–pretomanid regimens.Market SegmentationBy Therapy Type: (First Line Drugs Therapy, Second Line Drugs Therapy, and Combination Drugs Therapy)By Type: (Latent TB Type, Active Type)By Region: (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=tuberculosis-drug-market Latest NewsBetween August and October 2025, significant price cuts for bedaquiline ($63/course) and pretomanid ($169/course) brought DR-TB regimen costs below $300 for the first time, enhancing global patient access.Trends indicate a shift toward shorter, safer, and more tolerable TB treatments, with WHO updates supporting 2025 TB elimination targets in India.Ongoing publications from PanACEA and TB Alliance provide clinical evidence on the safety and effectiveness of new drug combinations.These developments in therapeutics, diagnostics, approvals, and pricing are driving a promising phase in global TB control and eradication efforts.Analyst Concludes: The Working Group on New TB Drugs (WGND) has significantly strengthened global TB drug development through collaboration across governments, NGOs, academia, and industry. The unprecedented expansion of the TB drug pipeline reflects a focused effort to address drug-resistant strains and improve treatment outcomes. By fostering innovation, streamlining clinical evaluation, and promoting information exchange, WGND accelerates the delivery of effective, affordable therapies. This collective approach not only enhances global TB care but also demonstrates the critical role of coordinated partnerships in combating persistent public health challenges.About Us:DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a market intelligence platform that gives access to syndicated, customized reports and consulting to its clients in one place. As a firm with rich experience in research and consulting across multiple domains, we are a one-stop solution that will cater to the needs of clients in key business areas. DataM Intelligence has an online platform whose coverage includes industries such as chemicals and materials, agriculture, health care services, animal feed, and food & beverages, among others.Our platform has Insights on markets that uncover the latest market research data that are distinct from the competition. With coverage across 10 major industries in the marketplace research, dataM Intelligence benefits thousands of companies by helping them take their innovations early to the market, and by providing a complete view of the market with statistical forecasts. Our strategy-centric framework and value-added services will let individuals and corporates with ease of access and custom personalization to research and markets.Author: Gundreddy Gopinadh is a healthcare research analyst with over a decade of experience in medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and in-vitro diagnostics (IVD). He specializes in delivering actionable insights through custom market research projects, helping organizations analyze trends, assess competitive landscapes, and uncover growth opportunities. His expertise has guided healthcare companies in product development, strategic planning, and market expansion, positioning him as a trusted contributor to data-driven innovation in the global healthcare industry.Related Reports

