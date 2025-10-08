Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Industry Hits $3.42B by 2033 | USA is Leading the Market 2025

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Industry Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Industry, By Product Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Industry, By Region

ABPM Devices Market Driven by Rising Hypertension Cases | Global Growth to $3.42B by 2033

Global ABPM Market Driven by Preventive Healthcare & Early Diagnosis in USA | Market to Reach $3.42B by 2033” — DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size:According to DataM Intelligence, the global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) devices market size reached US$ 1.33 Billion in 2024 from US$ 1.21 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 3.42 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2025-2033.Get a Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):- https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/ambulatory-blood-pressure-monitors-market Key Market Highlights• North America held the largest share of 43.12% in 2024, dominating the global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices market.• Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.• By product type, the digital BP monitors segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 59.87% in 2024.• Leading players include OMRON Healthcare, Hill-Rom Holdings, Spacelabs Healthcare, A&D Company, SCHILLER AG, Nihon Kohden Corporation, CONTEC Medical Systems, Withings, SunTech Medical, and Numed Holdings Ltd, among others.The global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) devices market is witnessing explosive growth, driven by rising hypertension prevalence, technological innovation, and the increasing adoption of home healthcare and remote patient monitoring solutions. Technological advancements have played a pivotal role in this growth, with devices such as the Welch Allyn ABPM 7100, SunTech Oscar 2, and Omron VitalSight offering enhanced accuracy, 24-hour monitoring, and patient-friendly features like data memory, automated inflation, and integration with telehealth platforms. Emerging markets are increasingly targeted by key players such as Omron Healthcare, which is expanding manufacturing capabilities in India to meet growing demand.Additionally, the rise of remote patient monitoring (RPM) programs has encouraged the integration of ABPM devices with digital health platforms, allowing clinicians to track patient blood pressure trends in real-time and adjust treatment regimens accordingly. Collectively, these factors such as technological innovation, regulatory approval, government initiatives, and expanding global reach are propelling the ABPM devices market forward, making it a critical segment in the management of hypertension and cardiovascular health.Drivers:Rising hypertension rates are fueling strong growth in the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) devices market. Hypertension affecting 1.4 billion adults aged 30–79 globally in 2024 (WHO) is a leading cause of heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure, highlighting the need for continuous and accurate monitoring. ABPM devices provide 24-hour readings, overcoming limitations of in-clinic checks affected by white-coat or masked hypertension. With 33% of adults in this age group impacted and 44% still undiagnosed, the demand for advanced ABPM solutions continues to surge worldwide.Restraints:Accuracy challenges in cuffless and wearable ABPM technologies remain a major hurdle. Devices using PPG, ECG, or optical sensors like the Aktiia Bracelet and Withings ScanWatch face clinical validation issues due to factors such as skin tone, motion, and positioning. In contrast, traditional oscillometric devices such as Spacelabs OnTrak 90227 and SunTech Oscar 2 maintain higher reliability and clinician trust. The inconsistency in wearable accuracy across patient groups and activities limits insurance coverage and institutional use, slowing adoption of next-gen ABPM technologies despite their convenience.Major Companies:Major companies working towards the market's growth include1. OMRON Healthcare, Inc.2. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.3. Spacelabs Healthcare4. A&D Company5. SCHILLER AG6. Nihon Kohden Corporation7. CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD8. Withings9. SunTech Medical, Inc.10. Numed Holdings LtdGet Customization in the report as per your requirements:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/ambulatory-blood-pressure-monitors-market Recent Developments:• In September 2025, Sky Labs announced the official launch of CART BP, a ring-type cuffless blood pressure monitor designed for everyday use. Worn on the finger, CART BP enables 24-hour blood pressure monitoring, including during sleep. The device has been approved by Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) and was developed based on the clinically validated technology of CART BP pro, Sky Labs' professional model adopted by hospitals as an ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) device.• In October 2025, Huawei launched a smartwatch equipped with blood pressure monitoring in India, with industry watchers expecting the device to be the HUAWEI Watch D2 or a similar model. The device employs a method closer to clinical cuff-based monitors, allowing users to perform both single-time checks and 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure tracking. This dual advantage of wide acceptance in clinical practice and fast adoption in home and remote monitoring explains why digital BP monitors dominate the ABPM market and exhibit the highest CAGR compared to aneroid and mercury segments.Market SegmentationDigital BP monitors lead with 59.87% share in 2024By Product Type: (Digital BP Monitors, Aneroid BP Monitors, and Mercury BP MonitorsBy Operation: (Automatic, Semi-Automatic, and Manual)By Region: (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=ambulatory-blood-pressure-monitors-market Market TrendsIn October 2025, Huawei introduced a smartwatch with integrated blood pressure monitoring in India, likely the HUAWEI Watch D2 or a similar model. The device uses technology comparable to clinical cuff-based monitors, enabling both spot checks and 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure tracking. This combination of clinical reliability and home-use convenience underpins the dominance and fastest growth of digital BP monitors in the ABPM market compared to aneroid and mercury devices.At the same time, AI-powered and cuffless innovations are gaining traction, though validated digital monitors remain the market standard. For example, in September 2025, Sky Labs officially launched CART BP, a ring-type cuffless blood pressure monitor approved by Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS). Designed for continuous 24-hour monitoring, including during sleep, CART BP is built on the clinically proven technology of CART BP Pro, Sky Labs’ hospital-grade ABPM system, marking a major step toward wearable and user-friendly hypertension management solutions.About Us:DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a market intelligence platform that gives access to syndicated, customized reports and consulting to its clients in one place. As a firm with rich experience in research and consulting across multiple domains, we are a one-stop solution that will cater to the needs of clients in key business areas. DataM Intelligence has an online platform whose coverage includes industries such as chemicals and materials, agriculture, health care services, animal feed, and food & beverages among others.Our platform has Insights on markets that uncover the latest market research data that are distinct from the competition. With coverage across 10 major industries in the marketplace research, DataM Intelligence benefits thousands of companies by helping them take their innovations early to the market, and by providing a complete view of the market with statistical forecasts. Our strategy-centric framework and value-added services will let individuals and corporates with ease of access and custom personalization to research and markets.Related Reports

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.