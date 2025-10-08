City Beat News Awards Businesses for More Than a Decade of Outstanding Customer Service

Three businesses recently earned their eleventh consecutive Spectrum Award for providing the highest levels of customer service.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Providing outstanding customer service for more than a decade is a noteworthy accomplishment. Three businesses were recently honored by City Beat News for that achievement, receiving an eleventh straight Spectrum Award Colaizzi’s Hair Styling in Pittsburgh is a full-service salon, offering cut, color and texturing services for hair. In addition, the salon provides manicures, pedicures, facials, hair removal and make-up application. With years of experience and continuing education, the dedicated staff at Colaizzi’s is committed to meeting their clients’ needs, helping them decide on the best look and then delivering the right services to achieve it. The salon’s comfortable, relaxed atmosphere adds to the clients’ experience, designed to make them feel great. Customer service like this is just one reason the salon has received the Spectrum Awards. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/COLAIZZIS-HAIR-STYLING-PITTSBURGH-PA Zen Pilates and Fitness in Pleasanton, California, is a unique and private group and one-on-one training studio established in 2010 by Dr. Traci Navarro. The studio uses the Zen Method, which Dr. Navarro created for her patients and members. Sessions include a combination of clinical Pilates, flexibility, cardiovascular, core stability, balance and strength training. Unlike a traditional gym, each session is medically based and modified for clients’ fitness levels. Dr. Navarro is focused on helping her clients achieve long-lasting results by teaching the body proper movement to keep pain from reoccurring and improving overall health. For more information, visit the Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/ZEN-PILATES-FITNESS-PLEASANTON-CA MedRelief Staffing in Houston offers staffing strategies in the healthcare industry, specializing in temp, temp-to-perm, perm placement, short-term and long-term placements. The firm provides nurses, certified nursing assistants, medical assistants, phlebotomists, radiology technologists, respiratory therapists and administrative professionals. MedRelief Staffing is committed to the recruitment and placement of reliable, highly trained healthcare professionals. Thanks to the experience level of MedRelief’s staff, healthcare facilities can expect the right fit the first time. The company’s extended business hours during the week and its own in-house staffing specialist available for after-hours response make them available 24/7/365. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/MED-RELIEF-STAFFING-HOUSTON-TX In its search for customer and patient service excellence, City Beat News is continually taking nominations for companies and service providers that offer top-notch service, granting the Spectrum Award to those that earn high rankings.In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, City Beat News uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer or patient experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the consumer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.Consumers value a legitimate source they can trust to help them find companies that will not only meet their needs, but also exceed their service expectations. The Spectrum Award is a great indicator of future customer and patient service.About City Beat News and The Stirling CenterThe Stirling Center includes a learning and resource center with courses, team training and support, executive coaching, articles, and case studies focused on excellence. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center, www.stirlingcenter.org , recognizes service excellence in businesses and service providers such as those served by City Beat News and Pulse of the City News.City Beat News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9800 or go online to www.citybeatnews.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.