ThinkOn, Hypertec, Aptum, and eStruxture Launch Canada’s First End-to-End Sovereign, AI-Ready Government Cloud

TORONTO, MONTREAL, CANADA, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ThinkOn Inc., Hypertec Group, Aptum , and eStruxture Data Centers today announced the launch of Canada’s first end-to-end sovereign AI-ready government cloud, built to meet the Government of Canada’s requirements for data residency, operational sovereignty, and digital sovereignty. This marks a groundbreaking leap forward in Canadian cloud infrastructure—unlocking secure, scalable, and fully sovereign digital capacity at a time when AI and data protection are national priorities.For years, Canadian data hosted in foreign-owned clouds, even inside Canadian borders, has remained subject to laws written outside of Canada. This initiative changes that. By combining Canadian-operated services, Canadian-assembled hardware, Canadian-developed orchestration software, and Canadian-owned and operated data centre infrastructure, the partnership ensures that the Government of Canada and its ecosystem of software providers can run critical workloads under Canadian control while strengthening the domestic digital value chain.An Integrated Canadian SolutionThinkOn, Canada’s first VMware Sovereign Cloud Partner and the only approved supplier under Shared Services Canada’s cloud framework agreements, provides the sovereign services layer. With Protected B-ready infrastructure and deep VMware expertise, ThinkOn delivers a secure foundation for government workloads that keeps data and operations firmly under Canadian jurisdiction.Hypertec systems, designed and assembled in Canada, provide the hardware backbone. As the only NVIDIA OEM headquartered in Canada, Hypertec supplies GPU-enabled servers and high-density platforms optimized for AI and HPC workloads.Aptum, through its CloudOps software platform, extends the stack with orchestration, governance, and FinOps, supported by consulting and managed services. Aptum’s mission is to help organizations own their destiny in the cloud by giving them the freedom to choose the right infrastructure for every workload. This enables governments and their technology partners to repatriate workloads securely, integrate with hyperscalers on their own terms, and deliver AI-ready services under Canadian stewardship.eStruxture Data Centers contributes the secure, Canadian-owned facilities foundation for this initiative. With a national footprint of carrier- and cloud-neutral data centres designed for mission-critical workloads, eStruxture ensures government workloads remain within Canadian jurisdiction while benefiting from resilient interconnection and scalable capacity.Together, these capabilities create a Canadian-controlled, AI-ready sovereign government cloud that addresses sovereignty at every layer of hardware, infrastructure, facilities, and software while strengthening Canada’s position in the global digital economy.Supporting Canada’s Sovereign AI StrategyThis initiative directly supports the Government of Canada’s Sovereign AI Compute Strategy. By delivering sovereignty across operations, infrastructure, facilities, and governance, and by retaining more of the digital value chain within Canada, ThinkOn, Hypertec, Aptum, and eStruxture provide a procurement-ready, AI-optimized sovereign government cloud that is future-proofed for hybrid and multi-cloud environments.Executive Quotes“For too long, Canadian government data in foreign-owned clouds has been subject to laws written outside our borders. This initiative restores both data and operational sovereignty, ensuring the Government of Canada can run its most critical workloads under its own control. By keeping sovereignty at the core, we also increase the value retained in our national digital value chain,” said Craig McLellan, CEO, ThinkOn.“Hypertec’s role as Canada’s only NVIDIA OEM means we can deliver the compute power required for next-generation AI services right here in Canada. Our locally assembled systems ensure operational sovereignty at the hardware level, and our sovereign-first heritage keeps more value in Canada’s digital value chain rather than flowing offshore,” said Simon Ahdoot, CEO, Hypertec Group.“Aptum provides the CloudOps software platform along with our consulting and managed services to help governments and the ecosystem of software providers serving them repatriate workloads from hyperscalers into sovereign and private clouds. Our mission is to help organizations own their destiny in the cloud by ensuring they are never locked in. By combining orchestration, governance, and FinOps, we give public institutions and their technology partners the flexibility to innovate while keeping their services secure, cost-effective, AI-ready, and firmly under Canadian control,” said Marc Paré, VP of Product, Aptum.“eStruxture is proud to provide the sovereign facilities layer for this initiative. As a Canadian-owned and operated data centre platform, we ensure sensitive workloads remain within Canadian jurisdiction, supported by resilient infrastructure and scalable interconnection. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to strengthening Canada’s digital sovereignty,” said Todd Coleman, President and CEO, eStruxture Data Centers.About ThinkOnThinkOn Inc. is Canada’s only dedicated channel-first cloud service provider and a VMware Sovereign Cloud Partner. Approved under Shared Services Canada frameworks, ThinkOn delivers secure and compliant cloud services to federal, provincial, and municipal governments. For more information, please visit: www.thinkon.com About Hypertec GroupFounded in 1984, Hypertec’s mission is to bring expertise, innovation, and strong partnerships to transform challenges into opportunities for sustainable growth through technology solutions. Trusted by industry leaders across AI, financial services, healthcare, public sectors and others, we serve clients in over 80 countries and empower them to push boundaries and lead their industries through transformative technology. For more information, please visit www.hypertec.com About AptumAptum is a global hybrid multi-cloud managed service provider. Through its CloudOps software, consulting, and managed services, Aptum helps organizations own their destiny in the cloud by giving them the freedom to choose the right infrastructure for every workload. With expertise in orchestration, governance, and FinOps, Aptum enables enterprises, software providers, and public institutions to deliver secure, AI-ready services while maximizing control of the digital value chain. For more information, please visit: www.aptum.com About eStruxture Data CenterseStruxture is the largest Canadian-owned data centre provider, with a national platform of carrier- and cloud-neutral facilities built for mission-critical workloads. With a focus on security, scalability, and sustainability, eStruxture empowers organizations across industries to safeguard their data, interconnect seamlessly, and support the growth of Canada’s digital economy. For more information, please visit: www.estruxture.com

