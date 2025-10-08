Surgo Health Launches EchoHER, an AI-Powered Platform to Elevate Women’s Voices in Healthcare

Selected as a CGI Commitment to Action, EchoHER uses responsible AI to model risk and remove barriers in maternal, reproductive, and mental health.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surgo Health today launched EchoHER, an AI-powered decision support tool designed to elevate women’s voices and improve health outcomes. The platform debuted at the 2025 Clinton Global Initiative Annual Meeting, where it was selected as a CGI Commitment to Action EchoHER is designed to address the full range of factors that shape women’s health. The platform integrates clinical, social, and behavioral health data, recognizing that outcomes are influenced not only by medical care but also by geography, access, and beliefs. By generating condition-specific risk models, EchoHER provides health care providers, researchers, and policymakers with the breadth and depth of insight needed to deliver whole-person care.“EchoHER brings women’s full lived experiences into focus,” said Dr. Sema Sgaier, CEO and Co-Founder of Surgo Health. “It provides the evidence partners need to identify risk, remove barriers, and scale what works. This is technology guided by empathy: designed to listen, learn, and act.”In pilot settings, this technology has enabled users to:- Improve maternal health risk assessments and target interventions to improve outcomes- Support clinical trial diversity and recruitment by identifying behavioral and perceptual barriers to participation- Inform reproductive health research and program design led by philanthropic and academic partnersThe platform’s next phase will aim to establish a representative panel of 13,000 women focused on cardiovascular disease, mental well-being, reproductive health, and cancers affecting women. Insights from this panel will eventually be scaled through Surgo’s responsible AI framework to reflect the experiences of 130 million U.S. adult women, ensuring the tool is comprehensive and inclusive.To advance this work, Surgo Health is seeking partnerships to complete critical data collection, expand implementation, and scale outreach. This will ensure robust, representative insights and support evidence generation across health systems, life sciences, philanthropy, and academia. Specifically, they will:- Equip clinical teams to use EchoHER’s condition-specific risk models to address diagnostic delays and low adherence- Provide researchers with data-backed insights on upstream factors impacting women’s health outcomes- Support philanthropic organizations in targeting neighborhood-level inequitiesTo learn more about EchoHER, read the full Commitment to Action here About Surgo HealthSurgo Health is a Public Benefit Corporation pioneering data and analytics to transform how the healthcare system understands people. We uncover the unseen drivers of health—people’s beliefs, barriers, and behaviors—and transform that intelligence into scalable products that enable healthcare organizations to drive impact, reduce costs, and advance inclusion. From improving clinical trial design to optimizing care delivery and public health strategies, our solutions help decision-makers act on what truly shapes health outcomes. By revealing the human side of healthcare, we’re making it more personal, precise, and effective for everyone. Visit us at surgohealth.com

Surgo Health Launches EchoHER

