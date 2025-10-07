Denise Coulson’s The Center Unveils a Cosmic Quest to Save Humanity from Earth’s Collapse

The Center by Denise Coulson

A visionary blend of science fiction and metaphysical exploration, where nine scientists must lead humanity to the very heart of the universe.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Denise Coulson invites readers into a sweeping tale of science, destiny, and survival with her novel The Center (BLKDOG Publishing, March 11, 2025). This imaginative work of speculative fiction follows nine young scientists who must band together to save humanity from the brink of destruction and guide it toward an extraordinary destiny in the cosmos.

At the heart of the story is Dr. Ben Logan, Ph.D., a brilliant scientist haunted since childhood by a mysterious woman who appears to him in dreams. She reveals catastrophic visions—natural disasters, global warming, political unrest, corruption, and war—all leading toward Earth’s collapse. Her message is clear: Ben must assemble a team to ensure humanity’s survival—not on Earth, but at the Center of the Universe itself.

The Center is no ordinary place. Composed of nine planets orbiting a sun, it is home to nine sisters—creators responsible for maintaining vast sections of the universe and the galaxies within them. For Ben and his team, the journey to the Center becomes not only a test of science and ingenuity, but also one of trust, courage, and faith in forces far greater than themselves.

“The Center was born from the question: what if humanity was given a second chance—not on Earth, but in a realm where creation itself is nurtured and sustained?” says Coulson. “It’s about the balance between science and spirituality, and how hope can emerge even in the face of collapse.”

With its blend of speculative science, metaphysical philosophy, and deeply human characters, The Center appeals to fans of visionary science fiction, cosmic adventure, and stories that bridge the gap between the material and the mystical. Early readers have praised the novel as “imaginative and thought-provoking,” applauding its ambitious scope and heartfelt message.

Winner of the International Impact Book Award for Science Fiction / Fantasy, Denise Coulson is a novelist with a passion for exploring the intersections of science, spirituality, and human resilience. With The Center, she delivers a story that is as expansive as the universe itself while remaining rooted in the relationships, choices, and courage of ordinary people facing extraordinary circumstances.

The Center is now available everywhere books are sold — including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers — in both paperback and digital formats.

Secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/gwjGcNQ

For review copies, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

