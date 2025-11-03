Submit Release
Grass Plus, Inc. Offers Winter Landscaping Services in the Ogden, Utah Market

Grass Plus, Inc. announces continued landscaping services through the winter season for the Ogden, Utah market, supporting clients with off-season service.

EDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grass Plus Inc., a Utah-based landscaping and environmental services provider, has announced that it will continue offering winter landscaping in Ogden Utah throughout the colder months. The company aims to help homeowners and businesses maintain, plan, and prepare outdoor spaces despite seasonal weather conditions.

While many landscaping companies pause operations in winter, Grass Plus Inc. has adapted its service model to operate year-round. The company’s winter services include landscape installation, irrigation system repair and preparation, erosion control, and design consultations for upcoming spring projects. This approach provides clients with flexibility and helps avoid the peak-season backlog that often occurs in late spring.

Operating from its headquarters in Eden, Utah, Grass Plus Inc. employs experienced crews and equipment suited for safe winter operations. The company’s continued availability supports both residential and commercial clients in the Ogden area who seek to complete outdoor improvements or preventive maintenance during the off-season.

A Word from the Owner
“Winter is an ideal time to plan and even begin landscape projects in Northern Utah. Our crews are equipped to continue working safely and efficiently through the colder months.”
— Blake Burhley, Owner of Grass Plus, Inc.

About Grass Plus, Inc.
Founded in 1993, Grass Plus, Inc. is headquartered at 5554 E 2200 N, Eden, UT 84310. The company provides comprehensive landscaping, irrigation, hydroseeding, erosion control, and site restoration services across Utah and neighboring states. Known for its reliability and environmental commitment, Grass Plus Inc. serves residential, commercial, and industrial clients with sustainable, high-quality landscape solutions.

Blake Burhley
Grass Plus Inc.
+1 (801) 394-2244
email us here
