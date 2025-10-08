Slattery Gallery Makes a Splash: Southampton’s Hot New Art Destination Ends Its First Season on a High

Slattery Gallery Logo (Image credit: Slattery Gallery)

From Gerard Byrne’s luminous landscapes to packed VIP nights, the gallery cements itself in the Hamptons art scene

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Slattery Gallery, the newest addition to Southampton Village’s cultural landscape, has successfully completed its inaugural season, drawing collectors, artists, and patrons alike to 30A Jobs Lane. Founded earlier this year by Irish entrepreneur and art devotee John Slattery, the gallery has quickly established itself as a hub for both Irish and American contemporary art, complemented by exceptional post-war and modern masterworks.The gallery’s debut season was anchored by a solo exhibition of Irish impressionist Gerard Byrne, whose vibrant plein air landscapes and large-scale figurative works capture the light and spirit of the Hamptons runs through Monday, October 13th. The exhibition launched over Labor Day weekend with a VIP reception hosted by celebrated photographer Patrick McMullan and went on to attract strong attendance from art enthusiasts across the East End and beyond.Throughout the summer and early fall, the Slattery Gallery underscored its mission to bridge transatlantic creativity—introducing audiences to Byrne’s Irish roots while celebrating the Hamptons’ own unique artistic traditions. “This season proved there is a true appetite for thoughtful, international programming here in Southampton,” said founder John Slattery. “Our vision is to foster a gallery experience that is welcoming, discerning, and deeply connected to place. The response from the community has been extraordinary.”With Gallery Director Damien Roman, a seasoned art advisor with three decades of experience, curating both contemporary programming and secondary market treasures, the gallery has set a strong foundation for its future. Collectors praised the balanced mix of contemporary and historic works, while the intimate design of the Jobs Lane space provided an approachable yet sophisticated setting for discovery.As the East End transitions into the quieter months, the Slattery Gallery is preparing for its 2026 program, promising additional exhibitions, cultural dialogues, and collaborations that continue to celebrate the interplay of Irish and American creativity.Forthcoming exhibitions at Slattery Gallery include an intimate collection of Man Ray photos, celebrating the major exhibition, which is currently on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The Man Ray exhibition will run from Thursday, October 23rd through Monday, December 15th, 2025. Also, on display will be works by Pablo Picasso, Willem de Kooning, Sean Scully, and Hunt Slonem, amongst other notable talents.About Slattery Gallery:Slattery Gallery is a new exhibition space located at 30A Jobs Lane in the heart of Southampton Village. The gallery’s focus is on Irish and American Contemporary Art as well as exceptional Post-War and Modern masterworks. Gallery founder John Slattery is a native of Ireland and a new resident of Southampton, NY. Slattery opened the gallery to showcase outstanding works of art from his homeland, as well as his adopted home of Southampton, here on the East End. Gallery Director Damien Roman leverages his 30 years of expertise in the art world to source a thoughtfully curated collection of secondary market treasures to complement the gallery’s contemporary program of new and mid-career talents. The Slattery Gallery features paintings, photographs, sculpture, and rare printed materials.For more information please visit; www.slatterygallery.com IG: @slatterygallery | Cohart: @slatterygallery

