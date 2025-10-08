HCM TradeSeal and ResNav Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Compliance and Simplify Payroll Transitions

HCM TradeSeal and ResNav announce a partnership to simplify certified payroll, union compliance, and secure access to historical payroll data for employers.

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HCM TradeSeal , a leading provider of compliance and wage automation solutions for certified payroll and union reporting, today announced a strategic partnership with ResNav Solutions , a leader in historical payroll data management. Together, the companies will provide employers with a more complete solution for navigating complex payroll transitions while staying compliant with prevailing wage, union, and audit requirements.Employers and industry leaders can learn more about the partnership and explore solution details by visiting: https://hcmtradeseal.com/hcm-systems/tradeseal-for-resnav/ Through this partnership, employers will benefit from a solution that combines:- HCM TradeSeal’s compliance automation platform – purpose-built to simplify certified payroll, union wage management, and prevailing wage reporting- ResNav’s History Link platform – ensuring secure, compliant access to historical payroll data long after switching providers- End-to-End System Integration – Both solutions are designed to overlay existing HR and payroll ecosystems, maintaining data accuracy and compliance across platforms such as ADP, UKG, Workday, Paycor, and others.“For employers in highly regulated industries, payroll transitions can present serious compliance and data-retention risks,” said Liz Everson, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer, HCM TradeSeal. “By partnering with ResNav, we can extend our platform’s compliance value to include historical payroll preservation, giving our customers confidence that they are audit-ready at every stage of the payroll lifecycle.”ResNav CEO Alex Hart added, “HCM TradeSeal has earned a reputation as a trusted partner for organizations facing complex wage and reporting requirements. Together, we can help clients not only meet today’s compliance challenges but also protect against future risk by ensuring their payroll past is always accessible.”Payroll transitions are often one of the most vulnerable points in an employer’s compliance process. Organizations may need to preserve years of payroll history for union audits, prevailing wage requirements, or government inquiries. By integrating HCM TradeSeal and ResNav, employers can seamlessly manage ongoing payroll compliance while also ensuring their historical payroll records remain secure, accessible, and audit-ready.This collaboration reflects both companies’ shared missions: reducing implementation risk, strengthening compliance postures, and improving long-term outcomes for employers across a variety of sectors with complex workforce requirements.About HCM TradeSealHCM TradeSeal is an award-winning certified payroll platform built to automate prevailing wage and union compliance for contractors and enterprises. The platform simplifies wage determination, fringe benefit tracking, and certified payroll reporting across multiple systems and jurisdictions. In 2025, HCM TradeSeal was recognized as Prevailing Wage Service of the Year by Manage HR Magazine.About Resource Navigation Solutions (ResNav)Resource Navigation Solutions (ResNav) provides payroll and HR software that makes it easy for employers to maintain secure, compliant access to historical payroll records. Its History Link platform reduces the cost and complexity of HCM migrations while protecting sensitive data. ResNav supports more than 4,000 employers globally and partners with leading HCM providers and consultants to deliver seamless transitions.Media Contacts:Liz EversonChief Marketing and Revenue Officer at HCM TradeSealeeverson@hcmtradeseal.comTate StevensonChief of Staff at ResNav Solutionstate.stevenson@resnav.comCompany Information:Website: www.hcmtradeseal.com Management Team:Steve Fentriss, CEO and Co-Founder

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.