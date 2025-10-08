Creator of the Viral Hot Girl Walk Movement to Host Book Signing and Special Event

Author Mia Lind Mia Lind Leads a Hot Girl Walk Hot Girl Walk in Times Square

I am excited to share Hot Girl Walk’s message of physical and mental wellness with the LA community, while at the same time supporting an important organization like the Downtown Women’s Center.” — Mia Lind, Creator of the world-famous Hot Girl Walk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mia Lind, creator of the world-famous Hot Girl Walk, will host a book signing event for her best-selling book "Hot Girl Walk: Find Happiness, Achieve Your Dreams, and Cultivate Confidence" on Saturday, October 11, 2025 at Annabelle's Book Club LA in Studio City, California. This exclusive book signing + community event brings the Hot Girl Walk philosophy to life, combining a book reading, interactive photo moments, delicious bites, and a Hot Girl Walk. 100% of the net proceeds from book sales will be donated to women's health and wellness organizations through Mia's Hot Girl Walk for Good initiative.

Event Details:

When: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM PST

Where: Annabelle's Book Club LA, 12200 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, California

The event will be hosted by Hot Girl Walk creator Mia Lind to feature her new book, and to support the Hot Girl Walk for Good initiative. Hot Girl Walk for Good has raised thousands of dollars to support women’s health organizations in Los Angeles, New York, and Miami, including the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles.

About Hot Girl Walk:

Mia Lind created the Hot Girl Walk in 2020, during the pandemic, as a way to combat the negative impacts of isolation. The Hot Girl Walk is a 3 to 4 mile outdoor walk, where you focus on 3 things:

1. What you’re GRATEFUL for

2. Your GOALS and how to achieve them

3. How HOT you are (aka Confidence)



The world-famous Hot Girl Walk has billions of hashtags and views on social media, and many millions of people worldwide are part of the Hot Girl Walk community. Mia and Hot Girl Walk have been featured in multiple media outlets, resulting in worldwide awareness and recognition of the movement. Mia has hosted Hot Girl Walk events around the world, and together with her team of dedicated Ambassadors, Hot Girl Walk hosts thousands of people every month for events in 17 cities across the United States.

About the Downtown Women’s Center (DWC):

DWC manages 119 units of permanent housing across greater Los Angeles, and has grown to serve over 5,700 women annually. DWC provides a wide array of resources to decrease barriers and end homelessness for good for all women, including female veterans and their families, women with severe physical and mental health concerns, and survivors of domestic violence.

