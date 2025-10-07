St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Celebrates New Office with Ribbon Cutting

Patients at St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery receive world-class care.

Practice moves to larger space located in Troy, Missouri

We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional care in an environment where both patients and team members feel valued.” — Dr. Brandon Beal, MD, FAAD

TROY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery , a leading provider of general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery and cosmetic dermatology, today announced it will host an open house and ribbon cutting to celebrate its new location. The event is scheduled for October 9 from 1-3 p.m., located at 520 E. Cherry St. in Troy, Mo., and is open to the public. The move from the previous location underscores the practice’s mission to make dermatologic care more accessible to patients in the community.Patients at St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery receive world-class care in general dermatology, skin cancer screenings, skin cancer surgery, cosmetic mole removal, advanced acne scar treatment, CO₂ laser rejuvenation and more, delivered by a compassionate and dedicated team. St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery prioritizes access to care for patients, providing same-week appointments. The practice is also home to one of the only Mohs surgeons in St. Louis with additional fellowship training in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, providing patients with the unique advantage of same-day in-office reconstructions.When Dr. Brandon Beal, MD, FAAD, established the Troy office in 2022, he chose the community not only to expand access to advanced dermatologic care but also to honor his family’s long-standing connection. His father served as a radiologist in Troy for 34 years. Dr. Beal is a double Board-Certified Mohs Micrographic Surgeon and Cosmetic Dermatologist. He completed a fellowship in Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Dr. Beal is joined by Jennifer Swofford, PA-C Physician Assistant, and a growing staff of 25 employees.“Moving to this new office represents more than just expanding our space,” said Dr. Brandon Beal, MD, FAAD. “It reflects our commitment to the community and our patients, and to improving access to state-of-the-art care in Troy, which my family has been a part of for close to 40 years. We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional care in an environment where both patients and team members feel valued.”This milestone marks the next step in the practice’s growth strategy, positioning St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery as a destination for patients across Missouri and beyond for advanced treatments in surgical, medical and cosmetic dermatology.For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit cosmeticdermatologystlouis.com About St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic SurgerySt. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery is a leading provider of advanced surgical, medical and cosmetic dermatology services. Founded in Troy, Missouri, by Dr. Brandon Beal, MD, FAAD, the practice combines innovative treatments with a compassionate, team-centered approach. Services include general dermatology, skin cancer screenings, Mohs surgery for skin cancer, cosmetic mole removal, acne scar treatment, CO₂ laser rejuvenation and more. As one of the only practices in St. Louis led by a Mohs surgeon with additional fellowship training in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, patients benefit from same-day in-office reconstructions and exceptional outcomes. With a commitment to accessibility, the practice offers same-week appointments and personalized care in a welcoming environment. Visit cosmeticdermatologystlouis.com to learn more. To see before-and-after photos from real patients, visit cosmeticdermatologystlouis.com/gallery/.

