Hamburger Mary’s Las Vegas Turns Up the Fun with Drag, Brunch, and Comedy All Week

Guests cheer as performers and audience members share the stage during a live show at Hamburger Mary’s Las Vegas.

Hamburger Mary’s Las Vegas blends live drag shows, wild brunch parties, and comedy nights that keep locals and visitors coming back.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hamburger Mary’s Las Vegas keeps the spotlight bright with drag, brunch, and comedy all in one place. The shows run every week and have become a favorite for both locals and visitors looking for something real. Each night feels different, and that is what keeps the room full.Friday nights bring the drag show Las Vegas crowds talk about after. The music hits, the heels come out, and the queens mix Cabaret style, big laughs, and a little trouble. People celebrating birthdays or nights out often end up in the spotlight, drink in hand. It is the kind of energy that does not quiet down.Weekends turn the stage into drag brunch Las Vegas style. Saturday and Sunday feature two seatings each day, packed with high-energy performances, bottomless drinks, and brunch plates that do not disappoint. Tables fill up fast with locals, bachelorette groups, and visitors ready to laugh, dance, and eat.Thursday belongs to the comics. The comedy club Las Vegas audiences have started calling their own brings a fast, funny mix of stand-up and drag sketches that breaks the normal comedy formula. The show includes dinner and a ticket price under fifty dollars, which is rare for this city. The vibe is loose, honest, and always loud.Together, these nights have turned Hamburger Mary’s Las Vegas into one of the most inclusive and entertaining venues off the Strip. Guests come for the food, stay for the shows, and leave talking about it. Each week blends sharp humor, live drag, and comfort food in a way that feels uniquely local.Shows run Thursday at 8:00 PM for comedy, Friday at 8:00 PM for drag, and Saturday and Sunday at 12:00 PM and 2:30 PM for brunch. Guests must be twenty-one and over. Seating is first come, first served, and reservations are encouraged. Hamburger Mary’s Las Vegas is located at 1700 East Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, Nevada. More information and tickets are available at www.hamburgermarys.com/lasvegas For media inquiries, contact LasVegas@hamburgermarys.comor call +1 (702) 592-0208

Good vibes at Hamburger Mary’s Las Vegas Drag Brunch

