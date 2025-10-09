Premier Auto Protect Reveals Genesis Extended Warranty Benefits Beyond Repairs for 2025 Owners

Premier Auto Protect details how its 2025 Genesis Extended Warranty helps drivers stay on the road with coverage, roadside aid, and support services.

Our goal is to make sure Genesis owners experience support beyond the repair shop. We’re focused on keeping drivers confident, informed, and mobile in the event of the unexpected.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Auto Protect , a leading provider of vehicle service programs, today highlighted what owners receive beyond repairs with a Genesis Extended Warranty through its 2025 plans. In addition to coverage for eligible mechanical breakdowns, the company is highlighting ownership support services that minimize disruptions when vehicles are in the shop—including roadside assistance, towing, rental benefits, and streamlined coordination with repair centers.Genesis owners and shoppers interested in protection that goes beyond the repair invoice can review plan options and benefits and request a free quote at https://premierautoprotect.com/genesis-extended-warranty/ What owners get beyond repairsExtended protection is about more than fixing a component. It is about keeping life moving when a vehicle is unexpectedly out of service. Premier Auto Protect programs for Genesis models are designed to help minimize downtime and out‑of‑pocket surprises with benefits that accompany covered repairs and qualified service events.Key ownership benefits- 24/7 roadside assistance and towing: Support for common roadside events—such as dead batteries, flat tires, or lockouts—and towing to initiate a covered repair as applicable.- Rental or loaner vehicle benefits: Access to a rental or loaner car benefit while the covered vehicle is at a repair facility, helping owners maintain work and family schedules.- Nationwide program availability: Coverage and support across the United States, with Premier Auto Protect coordinating directly with the repair center to authorize eligible work over the phone.- Clear assistance from specialists: A U.S.-based team that assists with claims coordination, documentation, and next steps to reduce friction during the repair process.Why this matters for Genesis owners in 2025As vehicles incorporate more technology and advanced safety systems, unexpected downtime can be as inconvenient as the repair bill itself. Independent industry studies continue to track shifting dependability and ownership costs across various nameplates, while consumers remain sensitive to repair-related expenses and the time spent without a vehicle. In this environment, owners are placing a premium on services that keep them mobile and informed when issues arise.About Premier Auto ProtectPremier Auto Protect has been servicing vehicle owners with dedicated care and providing comprehensive coverage to drivers nationwide. Since its inception, the company’s goal has been to provide exceptional service, eliminate delays, and set the industry standard for Vehicle Service Programs (VSPs). Premier Auto Protect’s certified technicians work directly with repair centers and authorize coverage promptly over the phone, with a team of experts available to assist customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.