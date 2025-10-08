Port City Veterinary Referral Hospital Expands as Comprehensive Cancer Center with Launch of Radiation Oncology Services

Dr. Watson Port City Elekta Versa HD Dr. Duckett

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEPort City Veterinary Referral Hospital, part of Ethos Veterinary Health, is proud to announce the launch of the Radiation Oncology services, led by board-certified radiation oncologist Dr. Maegan Watson-Skaggs , DVM, DACVR-RO (Radiation Oncology) (Dr. Watson). With this addition, Port City becomes the only veterinary radiation oncology facility in New Hampshire and Maine, extending access to advanced oncology care for pets across New England and into Canada.🔸A Comprehensive Cancer Center for Pets🔸Port City’s expansion marks its expansion into a Comprehensive Cancer Center, offering both Radiation Oncology and Medical Oncology under one roof. This dual-service model allows pets and families to access coordinated, multidisciplinary care, whether a cancer diagnosis is confirmed, suspected, or in need of further evaluation.Radiation therapy is one of the most effective treatments for many cancers in dogs and cats. Beyond oncology, radiation can also provide therapeutic relief for certain non-cancerous conditions, such as benign tumors, inflammatory diseases, and other complex disorders, helping pets live fuller, more comfortable lives.➤What Radiation Can TreatRadiation therapy can be applied in a variety of ways to improve outcomes and quality of life for pets.➤Conditions treated include, but are not limited to:🔹 Cancerous conditions: nasal tumors, brain tumors, oral cancers, soft tissue sarcomas, osteosarcoma, bladder tumors, mast cell tumors, liver tumors, adrenal tumors, and other localized malignancies.🔹 Non-cancerous conditions: benign tumors, certain inflammatory diseases like arthritis and feline interstitial cystitis, and other disorders where radiation can reduce pain and improve quality of life.➤Advanced Technology, Tailored CareUnder Dr. Watson's leadership, Port City’s Radiation Oncology department offers state-of-the-art treatment powered by the Elekta Versa HD linear accelerator, enabling delivery of highly precise, individualized care.➤Advanced treatment techniques include:🔹 Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT)🔹 Stereotactic Radiation Therapy (SRT)🔹 Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)🔹 Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT)These therapies support both curative-intent protocols and palliative care, focusing on extending the quality of life and reducing pain for pets and their families.➤A Collaborative Approach to Cancer CareAt Port City, cancer care begins with early involvement from our oncology specialists and seamless coordination with family veterinarians. The center emphasizes:🔹 Compassionate, personalized treatment tailored to each pet and family.🔹 Ongoing support throughout the diagnostic and treatment journey.🔹 Multidisciplinary collaboration across specialties to streamline planning and delivery of care.➤Meet Our Oncology TeamDr. Maegan Watson-Skaggs, DVM, DACVR-RO (Radiation Oncology) (Dr. Watson)Dr. Watson brings extensive training and a deep commitment to advancing veterinary cancer care. After earning her DVM from Louisiana State University, she completed internships at Auburn University, LSU, and BluePearl before her residency at North Carolina State University. She achieved board certification in Radiation Oncology shortly after completion of her residency. Her clinical interests include advanced radiation techniques designed to minimize side effects while maximizing treatment outcomes, always with a focus on preserving meaningful, quality time with family.“Our goal is not just to treat disease, but to give pets more good days with the people who love them,” said Dr. Watson. “Radiation therapy, combined with our collaborative approach to oncology, helps us create treatment plans that prioritize both medical success and quality of life.” Dr. Megan Duckett , DVM, DACVIM (Medical Oncology)Working alongside Dr. Watson, Dr. Duckett provides comprehensive Medical Oncology services, including chemotherapy, targeted therapies, and personalized treatment planning. Her approach centers on compassionate, evidence-based care and collaboration with pet families and primary veterinarians. By combining her expertise with advanced diagnostics and therapeutic options, Dr. Duckett helps ensure each patient receives the most effective and humane path forward.Together, Dr. Watson and Dr. Duckett lead a unified oncology program, giving pets access to the full spectrum of cancer treatment options in one location.➤Expanding Access to Oncology in New EnglandPet owners across New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, and beyond now have local on-site access to both Radiation and Medical Oncology without the need for extensive travel. This milestone reinforces Port City’s mission to combine innovation, collaboration, and compassion in the fight against cancer and complex diseases.➤AvailabilityRadiation Oncology services at Port City Veterinary Referral Hospital will begin accepting patient referrals the week of November 3, 2025.➤About Port City Veterinary Referral HospitalPort City Veterinary Referral Hospital, located in Portsmouth, NH, is part of Ethos Veterinary Health and provides advanced specialty and emergency care for pets across New England. With expertise spanning Emergency, Specialty, Radiation Oncology, and Medical Oncology, Port City is committed to delivering excellence, compassion, and innovation through a team of specialists dedicated to the highest standard of veterinary care.

