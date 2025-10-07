Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market Rising Demand and Growth Forecast Through 2031

Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market, by Application

Pipes & Fittings accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The growing use of chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) in pipes & fittings, fire sprinkler systems, adhesives, and coatings continues to drive the expansion of the global market. According to a report by Allied Market Research, titled “ Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market by Application, End-User Industry, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” the global CPVC market was valued at $5.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $9.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031.The report offers an in-depth analysis of key investment pockets, top winning strategies, market trends, size estimations, and the competitive landscape—serving as a valuable resource for stakeholders, investors, and market participants to strengthen their market positioning.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13778 Drivers:- Expanding application scope of CPVC across multiple industries- Rapid growth in the building & construction sectorRestraint:- High production and processing cost of CPVCOpportunities:- Increasing demand for wastewater treatment applicationsSegmental Insights:-By Application:- Pipes & Fittings accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031.- The Others segment (including textile fiber, films & sheets, and water & wastewater treatment) is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.By End-User Industry:- The Construction segment led the market in 2021.- The Chemical segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate through 2031.By Region:- Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021 and is forecast to record the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031, driven by rapid industrialization and infrastructure development.- Other regions analyzed include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Key Market Players:Shandong Xiangsheng New Materials Technology Co., Ltd., Sundow Polymers Co., Ltd., Via Chemical Co., Ltd., ASTRAL LIMITED, Grasim Industries Limited, DCW Ltd., KANEKA CORPORATION, PolyOne Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Hangzhou Electrochemical Group Co., Ltd., BASF SE, SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD., The Lubrizol Corporation, Hanwha Solutions, KEM ONE, MITSUI & CO., LTD., and others.These companies have adopted strategies such as partnerships, expansions, collaborations, and joint ventures to enhance their global footprint and market competitiveness.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chlorinated-polyvinyl-chloride-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.