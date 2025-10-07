Arugula Microgreen Market Size to See Massive Growth by 2031 With CAGR of 9%

Arugula-Microgreen Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global arugula microgreen market size generated $165.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $402.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031.The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11755 Rise in area under protected cultivation which majorly includes indoor vertical and greenhouse farming methods and increasing increase in spending on healthy, fresh, and nutritious agriculture produce are expected to garner the growth of the arugula microgreens market.Arugula microgreens are edible plants that are harvested in the nascent growth stage. They have a quick crop cycle. They are ready to harvest in around 7 to 14 days, depending on the species and varieties of the arugula microgreen. Arugula microgreens are majorly cultivated in indoor vertical and greenhouse farming methods as they need intense care and controlled environment. The favorable temperature for the healthy and desired growth of arugula microgreen is 18 to 24°C and relative humidity (RH) of 40 to 60%; therefore, protected cultivation is majorly used.Arugula microgreens have been gaining major popularity among health-conscious people as they contain huge amount of vitamins and antioxidants, which helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular and chronic diseases. Furthermore, arugula microgreens need comparatively less resources to grow at home for daily consumption; therefore, it can be easily grown in the garden and rooftop. Rise in adoption of the protected cultivation and financial and technical support from the government to farmers for the erection of protected cultivation plants are expected to support to increase in the production of arugula microgreen. Furthermore, growth in use of arugula microgreen in the food services industry as flavor and texture enhancement ingredients is expected to surge the Arugula Microgreen Market Demand. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain has been adversely affected and whole food & beverage industry is still incurring losses. Governments are frequently practicing total lockdown to limit the spread of corona virus, in which restaurants are strictly suggested to close.Buy This Research Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/arugula-microgreen-market/purchase-options The report offers detailed segmentation of the global arugula microgreen market based on farming, distribution channel, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.Based on region, the North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global arugula microgreen market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11755 The key players analyzed in the global arugula microgreen market report include 2BFresh, AeroFarms, Bowery Farming, Farmbox Greens LLC, Gotham Greens, Living Earth Farm, Madar Farms, The Chef's Garden Inc, True Leaf Market Seed Company, TruLeaf Sustainable Agriculture.The report analyzes these key players in the global arugula microgreen industry . These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.Trending Reports:Microgreens Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/microgreens-market-A08733 Hemp Tea Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hemp-tea-market-A31565 Food 3D Printing Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-3d-printing-market-A08587

