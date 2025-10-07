Thousands of dangerous weapons surrendered to police amid nation-leading knife laws

Release date: 07/10/25

More than 3,000 weapons have been surrendered to South Australian Police during the three-month knife handback period implemented as part of the Malinauskas Government's nation leading knife law reforms.

3,508 weapons were surrendered across South Australian police stations between 1 July and 30 September, an average of approximately 38 weapons per day.

The surrendered weapons include batons, bayonets, nunchuckus, star knives/ninja stars and even a morning star - a medieval weapon consisting of a shaft with a spiked ball attached.

1,653 machetes and 1,170 swords were surrendered to police totalling 2,823, or 80 per cent of all weapons surrendered during the three-month period.

While the three-month anonymous surrender period has now come to an end, anyone with dangerous weapons is still able to surrender then safely to their local police station (outside the CBD) but will be required to provide SAPOL with their name and address.

The surrender period formed one part of the Malinauskas Government’s nation leading knife law reforms.

Under these reforms, anyone under the age of 18 is now barred from buying sharp knives under any circumstances, while swords and machetes have now been declared prohibited weapons.

Part of those reforms also included creating a new offence for any person who supplies a knife to a child who is suspected of using that knife unlawfully.

Penalties of up to $20,000 or 2 years imprisonment apply for possession of a prohibited sword or machete.

The reforms also include the ability for SAPOL to declare any Shopping Precinct, Public Transport Hub or Public Transport Vehicle in order to conduct metal detector wand searches and order a person or group posing a risk to public safety to leave that declared place for 24 hours. If they re-enter or attempt to re-enter there is a maximum penalty of $1250.

Eleven shopping precincts have so far been declared by the Police Commissioner under these new powers, with more expected to come.

Phase 3 of these reforms will take effect from 1 July 2026 when retailers will be required to either securely store or tether any dangerous knives for sale that are kept in publicly accessible areas of the shop. They will also be required to display signs informing shoppers that the sale of knives to minors under 18 years of age is prohibited by law.

Exemptions to the secure storage requirements for retailers will apply in cases where the knives being sold don’t actually pose a threat - such as disposable knives used for the consumption of food, butter knives or similar knives sold in a cutlery set that do not have a sharp point, as well as razor blades that are permanently enclosed in a cartridge.

An exemption for the secure storage of dangerous knives will apply for fishing and tackle stores in recognition of the impact of the algal bloom on this sector.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Thankfully South Australia has been spared the sorts of knife crime we’ve seen on the eastern seaboard.

But we’re not taking our position for granted – enforcing the toughest knife laws in the country, and now taking thousands of dangerous knives, machetes and other weapons out of the community.

By taking this tough approach, alongside our significant budget investments in additional police, we can maintain our enviable position as one of the safest places in the world to live.

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Our nation leading knife law reform package was designed to better protect South Australians from knife crime.

It is so encouraging and appreciated to see so many members of the South Australian backing in these new laws and doing their part to get rid of these dangerous weapons.

Attributable to SAPOL Deputy Commissioner, Linda Williams

Police welcome the community response, with so many people surrendering swords, machetes and other knives in a safe manner.

Please remember you can continue to surrender these items safely at police stations; ensure you have them packaged appropriately and provide your details.