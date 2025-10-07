Hemodialysis Market to Reach US$ 111.8 Billion in 2032, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, KS, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The growth of hemodialysis market is attributed to an increase in patients suffering from renal diseases, especially end stage renal disease (ESRD). Furthermore, an increase in healthcare expenditure is expected to further drive market growth during the forecast period.According to the report, the global hemodialysis industry generated $76.9 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $111.8 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2032.Request Sample of the Report on – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4660 Rise in prevalence of kidney failure and end stage renal disease (ESRD), technological advancement in hemodialysis devices, surge in geriatric population who is vulnerable to kidney failure, and increase in demand for hemodialysis device & services drive the growth of the global hemodialysis market. However, risks and complications associated with dialysis are hampering the hemodialysis market growth. On the contrary, high growth potential in developing countries and increase in R&D regarding hemodialysis products are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the hemodialysis market during the forecast period.Rise in the prevalence of kidney failure boosts the demand for hemodialysis and drives the growth of the hemodialysis market share. For instance, according to the American Kidney Fund, an organization who support people in their fight against kidney disease, in 2022, 37 million Americans had kidney disease and about 807,000 Americans are living with kidney failure. Thus, increase in the number of kidney failure cases propels the growth of the hemodialysis market size.Economic Downturn Analysis:Startups and smaller businesses in the hemodialysis sector, which often rely on loans or investments to fund their operations and expansion, may face challenges in obtaining affordable financing. This can hinder their ability to invest in R&D, product innovation, and market expansion.Furthermore, the recession does not affect the demand for hemodialysis products & services and pharmaceuticals, as hemodialysis serves as a life-saving treatment for patients with kidney failure.Segmental OverviewBy Type:The conventional hemodialysis segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global hemodialysis market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, owing to the high adoption of conventional hemodialysis and performed only three days a week, so there is no more risk of other complications. The nocturnal hemodialysis segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032 due to its various advantages such as it is done at night, so patients are free in the day to pursue other activities and improves the health of the patient.By dialysis site:The in-center dialysis segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global hemodialysis market revenue, owing to patient does not require any medical training and majority of hemodialysis devices manufacturing companies are engaged in developing dialysis centers in various regions. The home dialysis segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to its various advantages such as patient can adjust session schedules in the day or at night by letting the treatment fit around the patient timetables and rise in number of people choice for home dialysis options for dialysis treatment.Region-wise:North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global hemodialysis market revenue, owing to robust healthcare infrastructure, presence of key players, and rise in healthcare expenditure. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to rise in kidney failure cases, unmet medical demands, and high population base.Leading Market Players:Asahi Kasei CorporationB. Braun Melsungen AGBaxter International Inc.DaVita Inc.DiaverumFresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaANikkiso Co., LtdNipro CorporationRockwell Medical Technologies Inc.TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (TORAY MEDICAL CO., LTD.).About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.