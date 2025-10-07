Fiberglass Doors Market to Reach $33.0 Billion by 2032, Growing at 9.1% CAGR | ETO DOORS, Fibertec, GlassCraft, Masonite

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, Fiberglass Doors Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by End user (Residential, Non-residential), Product type (Interior [Sales Channel, Online, Offline] Exterior [Sales Channel, Online, Offline]), and Design (Solid Doors, Doors with Glass): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032. According to the report, The global fiberglass doors market size was valued at $13.6 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $33.0 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032.Request PDF Sample Copy @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17050 Prime determinants of growthThe growing construction and infrastructure industry is significantly contributing toward the market growth. However, countries such as the U.S., Germany, and other developing countries are focused on developing new technologies in the wood panel and Fiberglass Doors industry to sustain their market share during the forecast period. The combination of design flexibility, strength, cost-effectiveness, sustainability, consistency in quality, and ease of handling makes Fiberglass Doors a preferred choice for furniture manufacturers, leading to an increasing demand for Fiberglass Doors in the furniture and construction segment.COVID-19 ScenarioThe outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the Fiberglass Doors market, owing to the temporary closure of manufacturing firms during the lockdown.Not only the production but also the sale of Fiberglass Doors was hampered due to the closure of manufacturing factories across the world, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.Buy This Research Report (210 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/01745f568bb32acbfa9a867a33936f5d The softwood segment dominated the market in 2023, and others segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast periodBy product type, the market is categorized into hardwood, softwood, and others. The softwood segment accounted for a higher market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the market revenue. Fiberglass Doors is relatively cost-effective compared to solid wood, making it an attractive choice for residential projects, especially for budget-conscious consumers. Softwood comes in different grades and finishes, allowing for customizable designs and aesthetics. Homeowners and interior designers often prefer Fiberglass Doors for its natural wood grain appearance, which adds warmth and character to residential spaces.The furniture segment dominated the market in 2023, and others segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast periodDepending on application, the Fiberglass Doors market is categorized into construction, industrial, furniture, and others. The furniture segment is accounting for half of the market revenue. Fiberglass Doors is lightweight and easy to handle, which simplifies the installation process for contractors and DIY enthusiasts alike. Its uniform structure and dimensional stability also contribute to ease of installation and reduces wastage during construction. Fiberglass Doors is considered to be more environmentally sustainable compared to some other building materials. Many Fiberglass Doors manufacturers adhere to sustainable forestry practices and use adhesives with low volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, making it a preferred choice for environmentally conscious consumers.The residential segment dominated the market in 2023. Non-residential segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast periodBased on end user, the Fiberglass Doors market is divided into residential, and non-residential. The residential segment accounted for more than half market share in terms of revenue in 2023. Fiberglass Doors are a versatile material used in various aspects of construction, including flooring, roofing, walls, and furniture. Fiberglass Doors offer superior strength and durability compared to other materials like particleboard or medium-density fiberboard (MDF). It can withstand structural loads and provides stability to the framework of residential buildings. With the growing population and urbanization, there is a continuous demand for new residential constructions and renovation projects.Asia-Pacific dominated the market share in terms of revenue in 2023The Fiberglass Doors market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America & MEA. In 2023, Asia-Pacific accounted for half of market share, and it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period. China holds the maximum share in the Fiberglass Doors industry in the Asia-Pacific region. The Fiberglass Doors market in Asia-Pacific has gained traction in the recent years, owing to ongoing construction development in China, Japan and India. For instance, rising expenditure for infrastructure development is boosting the Fiberglass Doors market in Asia-Pacific.Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17050 Leading Market Players: -ETO DoorsPlastPro Inc.Taylor Entrance SystemsMilgard ManufacturingMasonite International CorporationBayer Built Inc.ASSA ABLOY GroupTherma-Tru DoorsJeld-Wen Holding Inc.Pella CorporationMasterGrain, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.Trinity Glass International, Inc.Steves & Sons, Inc.Kohltech Windows & Entrance SystemsGlassCraft Door CompanyFibertec Windows & Doors MfgThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the Fiberglass Doors market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, expansion, and acquisitions to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Trending Reports in Industry (Book Now with 15% Discount):Sump Pumps Market https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sump-pumps-market-to-reach-74-964-3-million-globally-by-2032-at-17-3-cagr-allied-market-research-302139975.html Industrial Packaging Market https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-packaging-market-to-reach-99-6-billion-globally-by-2033-at-4-3-cagr-allied-market-research-302139618.html Industrial Camera Market https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-camera-market-to-reach-4-6-billion-globally-by-2032-at-7-6-cagr-allied-market-research-302113272.html Industrial Heating Equipment Market https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-heating-equipment-market-to-reach-72-4-billion-globally-by-2032-at-5-7-cagr-allied-market-research-302115585.html Pre-Engineered Buildings Market https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pre-engineered-buildings-market-to-reach-46-6-billion-globally-by-2032-at-10-4-cagr-allied-market-research-302096002.html Fiberglass Doors Market https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fiberglass-doors-market-to-reach-33-0-billion-by-2032-at-9-1-cagr-allied-market-research-302096758.html About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service Market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, DE. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective Market domain.Contact Us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedMarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.