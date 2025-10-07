LEÓN Y SOL TEQUILA CRASHES THE MUSIC SCENE WITH RCA RECORDS FOR KHALID’S AFTER THE SUN GOES DOWN LAUNCH

Khalid and León Y Sol Tequila light up the night with RCA Records

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- León Y Sol Tequila continues to disrupt the expected, making its mark alongside RCA Records as the official sponsor of Khalid’s exclusive listening party for his highly anticipated new album, After The Sun Goes Down.

This is where two worlds collide: RCA’s legacy of shaping global music culture and León Y Sol’s fearless artistry in tequila-making. Together, they’re setting the stage for an unforgettable night—one that celebrates creativity, connection, and culture through sound, taste, and spirit.

For León Y Sol, this partnership goes beyond sponsorship—it’s a statement about what happens when art meets authenticity. Both brands share a deep commitment to craft and self-expression. RCA has built a reputation for amplifying voices that define generations, while León Y Sol crafts award-winning tequila that embodies modern luxury and a bold way of living.

“Our brand has always been about more than just tequila—it’s about expression,” says Bobby Marhamat, CEO and Co-Founder of León Y Sol Tequila. “We don’t play small. Partnering with RCA Records and celebrating Khalid’s new era is about amplifying culture, unapologetically. Great music and great tequila share the same power—they elevate the spirit. After The Sun Goes Down is the perfect backdrop for León Y Sol to light up the night with the same bold energy we pour into every bottle. And trust me—this is only the beginning of a partnership that’s going to shake things up.”

As guests experience Khalid’s next musical chapter, they’ll raise a glass of León Y Sol—crafted from 100% blue agave in the highlands of Jalisco. Every sip is a reflection of the brand’s philosophy: rooted in heritage, elevated for the modern tastemaker, and built to inspire those who live life with passion and purpose.

More than a tequila, León Y Sol is a lifestyle. It’s for those who move boldly, think differently, and create their own rhythm. This collaboration with RCA Records cements the brand’s place at the crossroads of culture, music, and modern luxury—bringing together artistry and authenticity in a way that feels both timeless and electric.

As the sun goes down and the night lights up, León Y Sol and RCA Records stand united in celebration of creativity and community. Together, they’re redefining what it means to live boldly, love loudly, and celebrate fearlessly.

Because when León Y Sol hits the scene, it’s never just a party—it’s a movement.

ABOUT LEÓN Y SOL TEQUILA

León Y Sol is more than tequila. It’s a movement — a lifestyle brand for those who live with intensity, celebrate with purpose, and never dilute who they are. Born in California and handcrafted in the Highlands of Jalisco, our award-winning expressions are made with 100% Blue Weber Agave, always additive-free, non-GMO, and gluten-free.

This is where tradition meets edge, where craftsmanship fuels culture. From fashion to music, nightlife to art, León Y Sol moves with the pulse of those who create, disrupt, and demand more from every moment.

This isn’t just what tequila tastes like. It’s what modern luxury feels like.

