CBP officers at Progreso Port of Entry arrest man wanted for sexual assault

PROGRESO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, Progreso Port of Entry officers apprehended a man wanted in Cameron County for an alleged sexual crime against a child.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to maintain their vigilance and the application of that mission readiness resulted in this significant apprehension for a man wanted on an outstanding warrant for a crime of a sexual nature,” said Port Director Michael Martinez, Progreso Port of Entry. “Apprehensions like these aptly exemplify our border security mission and help keep our communities safer.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

The fugitive apprehension occurred on Oct. 1, when CBP officers at the Progreso International Bridge referred pedestrian Juan Medrano, a 35-year-old male U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. After escorting Medrano to secondary inspection, subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the subject had an outstanding felony warrant for sexual assault issued by the South Padre Island Police Department. Medrano was turned over to Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies for transport to jail and adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

