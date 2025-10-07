Finding my niche: a career in diabetes as an SAS doctor

I currently work as a specialty doctor in a successful, friendly and supportive diabetes centre in Merseyside. My journey to this role has been full of exploration, learning and ultimately, finding a career path that feels like home.

After qualifying from Liverpool Medical School in 2012, I completed my foundation years and core medical training (CMT) across Merseyside. Like many resident doctors, I enjoyed almost every specialty I rotated through, and by the end of CMT I was still undecided on which training specialty route to take.

To help me decide, I chose to explore care of the elderly as an SAS doctor, allowing me to experience a more senior role without the commitment of a full training programme. I enjoyed the specialty focused nature of the post off the general medical rota, with the flexibility of choosing if and when to undertake general medical on-call work. But although I valued the breadth of patient care, I knew the specialty wasn’t quite the right fit for me.

Towards the end of my year as a SAS doctor in care of the elderly, I was approached by the diabetes and endocrinology department, whom I had worked with during my CMT years, offering me a senior clinical fellow post. I jumped at the opportunity, and it didn’t take long before I realised that I had found my niche.