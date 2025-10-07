Nightly closures of Hālawa/H-3 Freeway off-ramps from Moanalua Freeway start Oct. 19

Main, News Posted on Oct 6, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies O‘ahu motorists that nightly closures of the Hālawa and H-3 Freeway off-ramps (Exit 1D and Exit 1E) from the westbound Moanalua Freeway (Route H-201), will resume beginning Sunday, Oct. 19, for repaving activities on the Hālawa Interchange.

Work hours are Sunday evenings, from 8 p.m. through 5:30 a.m. the following day, as well as Monday through Friday evenings, from 9 p.m. through 5:30 a.m.

Motorists will be detoured westbound through the H-99 Stadium/ʻAiea Exit to access the H-3 freeway during this ramp closure. See map above.

This work is scheduled through Wednesday, Nov. 26, excluding weekends and holidays. Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the planned closure.

Upon conclusion the ramp work, crews will continue repaving in the three left lanes of the westbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway, between Moanalua Gardens and the Hālawa Interchange. This work is scheduled for Sundays through Fridays from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Remaining work for the H-201 Moanalua Freeway Repaving includes striping of the westbound Moanalua Freeway between the Middle Street off-ramp and the Hālawa Interchange, and the paving and restriping of the eastbound Moanalua Freeway between the H-3 overpass and Red Hill. All work will be announced as it is scheduled.

The estimated completion date of this work is January 2026. All work is weather permitting, work schedules and project completion date subject to change per these conditions.

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

