Award-Winning Emotions Therapy Calgary Expands Clinical Team to Three Psychologists, Recognized as Top-Rated Provider

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emotions Therapy Calgary , a specialized counselling clinic located at 2145 17 St SW Calgary, AB T2T 4M5, announces expansion of its clinical team to three psychologists. Recognized as among the best psychologists and therapists in Calgary , the boutique mental health practice has served over 500 clients and achieves 100% positive client feedback through Jane healthcare platform surveys.The practice has been designated a top provider by Therapy Tribe, RateMDs, Yelp, The Best Calgary, and Clever Canadian, while maintaining 5-star ratings on Google Business, Yelp, and Yellow Pages. All psychologists are members of the College of Alberta Psychologists, with credentials verifiable through the CAP public directory. Founder Rod Mitchell is additionally a member of the Psychologists Association of Alberta. The team maintains advanced specialized training including Parnell Institute Attachment-Focused EMDR, EMDRIA-approved EMDR certification, Emotionally Focused Therapy for couples, Gottman Method couples therapy, Contextual Anger Regulation Therapy, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, Trauma-Focused CBT, and Flash Technique.Emotions Therapy Calgary is among the only clinics in Calgary specializing specifically in emotion-centered treatment, viewing emotions as messengers rather than problems to suppress. Founder Rod Mitchell, MC, MSc, Registered Psychologist, brings over 10 years of clinical experience. "Many clients struggle because traditional approaches focus on symptom management rather than understanding what emotions are communicating," Mitchell said. "Our specialized training in neuroscience-based techniques allows us to address the root causes of emotional overwhelm."The clinic's core specializations include couples counselling using Emotionally Focused Therapy and Gottman Method , trauma and PTSD treatment through EMDR and somatic interventions, anger management using Contextual Anger Regulation Therapy, and anxiety disorders through Acceptance and Commitment Therapy. The team also treats depression, stress management, burnout, ADHD emotional dysregulation, grief, and self-esteem issues.Rod Mitchell, MC, MSc, Registered Psychologist, serves as founder and clinical director with over 10 years of clinical experience, specializing in anger management with CART training and several years of specialized anger management work. Mitchell is trained in Parnell Institute Attachment-Focused EMDR, EFT for couples, ACT, and David Burns' TEAM-CBT approach. He has provided corporate presentations and professional training on burnout and emotional health.Alexis (Alya) Serghanuk, MSc, Registered Provisional Psychologist, specializes in trauma-informed somatic therapy and polyvagal-based interventions. She is trained in Flash Technique and Trauma-Focused CBT for trauma, anxiety, PTSD, and stress-related conditions. Yuchen Zhong, MC, Registered Provisional Psychologist, provides EMDR therapy through EMDRIA-approved training, EFT for couples, and Gottman Method couples counselling. Zhong brings several years of specialized anger management experience."Rod is the best therapist I have ever used," one client notes. The clinic maintains 100% positive client satisfaction ratings through Jane healthcare platform surveys completed regularly throughout client treatment.Mental health professional Wade Belt, who has worked with Mitchell for six years, states: "Rod has always been professional, reliable, and compassionate. I don't hesitate to refer clients to Rod whether they be for professional referrals or to trust him with the care of my loved ones." Jennie Gaston, Registered Social Worker, who has worked alongside Mitchell for three years, adds: "Rod is a go-to resource for psychotherapy research and a leader when it comes to professional standards and ethics. I would refer a family member to him in a heartbeat."Founder Rod Mitchell has been cited as a mental health expert in prominent publications including Healthline, Medical News Today, Psych Central, Salon, Mind Body Green, and Calgary's Child Magazine.The boutique counselling practice serves clients through in-person sessions at their Calgary location and secure online video counselling throughout Alberta. Emotions Therapy Calgary offers free 20-minute consultations to ensure appropriate therapeutic matching. The clinic accepts insurance and provides flexible scheduling.To learn more or to book a free consultation, visit emotionstherapycalgary.ca or call (587) 577-4982.

