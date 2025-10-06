H-1 Salt Lake Rehabilitation Project will go through February 2026

Main, News Posted on Oct 6, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of the extension of the H-1 Salt Lake Rehabilitation Project. The new estimated completion date for this project is February 2026, from the previously stated October 2025, due to noise variance restrictions for weeknight work activities.

The proximity of homes to the work area resulted in changes to the Noise Variance Restrictions for the project; meaning the contractor can no longer do repaving activities on weeknights. As a result, the project work schedule has been revised to only allow for continuous weekend closures on the H-1 Freeway.

Crews will continue the schedule of continuous weekend closure of the three right eastbound lanes on the H-1 Freeway between the Kaimakani Street overpass and the Pearl Harbor/Nimitz off-ramp (Exit 15) from 6:30 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday through February 2026.

Remaining work for the H-1 Salt Lake Rehabilitation includes eastbound reconstruction and repaving, installation of guardrails and signs and installations of rumble strips and final striping in both directions. Final striping work will be scheduled pending crew availability, and will be announced as it is scheduled.

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, be aware of all traffic control signs and barriers and plan commutes ahead of time. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures. Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions.

For a list of major freeway projects and their typical schedules, please visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/h-1-h-201-projects-quick-information/

To view the weekly roadwork list for Oʻahu, please visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/.

To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

