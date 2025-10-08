Breadstack Releases State of Cannabis Technology 2025 Report: The Most Comprehensive Look at Canadian Cannabis eCommerce

State of Cannabis Technology 2025 - Breadstack Report

Breadstack’s report reveals how delivery growth, engaged staff, and early digital adoption signal the next phase of modernization for Canada’s cannabis retail.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breadstack , a leading cannabis retail technology provider, has released its State of Cannabis Tech 2025 Report , combining different datasets with survey responses from over 358 Canadian cannabis store owners, managers, and budtenders across Canada. The report offers the most comprehensive snapshot to date of cannabis eCommerce adoption, consumer trends, and retail challenges in Canada.Key findings highlight both opportunities and challenges:1) Online sales remain underdeveloped — Nearly half of store owners report that eCommerce contributes less than 10% of revenue.2) Delivery orders drive bigger baskets — One-third of delivery transactions exceed $70, compared to less than 10% of in-store orders.3) Budtenders are a critical but underutilized asset — 83% of budtenders are under 45, highly engaged in consumer education, yet often lack training tools to maximize impact.4) Regulatory and tech barriers persist — Retailers cite provincial/federal regulations and dissatisfaction with existing eCommerce platforms as top obstacles.Despite these hurdles, the report paints a picture of an industry with optimism and growth potential. Two-thirds of store owners predict substantial growth in cannabis eCommerce and loyalty programs, and budtenders report high satisfaction and enthusiasm for consumer education.“This report shows that Canadian cannabis retail has only scratched the surface of its digital potential,” said Riel Roussopoulos, Head of Marketing, at Breadstack.“ By combining real-world retail data with frontline perspectives from owners, managers, and budtenders, we’re providing benchmarks the industry can act on. We hope these insights empower operators, policymakers, and partners to accelerate innovation in cannabis retail.”The full report is now available for free download here: https://rb.gy/q95o8v About BreadstackBreadstack is a cannabis retail technology platform, helping dispensaries across Canada and the U.S. sell more weed online and streamline dispensary operations. The platform enables retailers to manage eCommerce, delivery, inventory, and customers in one connected system, helping operators grow smarter, faster, and more efficiently.

